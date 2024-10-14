https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/spanish-prime-minister-calls-on-eu-to-suspend-free-trade-agreements-with-israel-1120546662.html

Spanish Prime Minister Calls on EU to Suspend Free Trade Agreements With Israel

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on the European Commission on Monday to respond to a request made by Spain and Ireland and suspend the bloc's free trade agreements with Israel over its military actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

"I believe that the European Commission, the government of all Europe, should once and for all respond to the request of two European countries, Spain and Ireland, which was sent nine months ago, and suspend the association agreement with the Israeli government," Sanchez said at the World in Progress forum in Barcelona. The Spanish leader also called on Brussels to follow Madrid's suit and halt arms supplies to Israel, stressing that there would be "no war without weapons." He demanded that his European colleagues start taking action to put an end to the conflict in the Middle East. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Palestinian movement Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, since October 7, 2023, the death toll has exceeded 42,200, and more than 98,600 people have been injured. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Lebanese movement Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.

