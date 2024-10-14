https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/taiwan-convenes-meeting-on-national-security-amid-chinas-drills---security-council-1120543429.html

Taiwan Convenes Meeting on National Security Amid China's Drills - Security Council

Taiwanese authorities have convened a high-level meeting on national security amid China's large-scale military exercises around the island, National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Joseph Wu said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had launched the Joint Sword-2024B military drills around Taiwan to practice a joint assault, blocking and taking control of key ports and areas of the island. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country, although it has stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts by foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

