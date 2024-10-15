International
Cuba's President Spearheads Massive Pro-Palestine Rally in Havana
Cuba's President Spearheads Massive Pro-Palestine Rally in Havana
Sputnik International
Thousands rallied in Havana on Tuesday to support Palestinians and demand an end to Israeli aggression, in a march spearheaded by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"Against the genocide in Gaza and Lebanon; against the Israeli attempt to exterminate the noble Palestinian people; against imperial impunity for the perpetrators of genocide. Cuba marches with our historic demand, 'Reject the philosophy of plunder, and the philosophy of war will cease,'" Diaz-Canel said on X. In addition to the president, the 10,000-strong rally was attended by Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Parliament Speaker Esteban Lazo, as well as ministers and other high-ranking government officials. They rallied in front of the US embassy in Havana, holding Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine," the correspondent reported. Gonzalez believes that the US is encouraging Israel to "internationalize the Gaza Strip genocide that already is dangerously expanding into Lebanon and other territories." Cuba recognized Palestine in 1988. Earlier this year, it supported a United Nations resolution advocating Palestine's admission as a UN member state.
Cuba's President Spearheads Massive Pro-Palestine Rally in Havana

HAVANA (Sputnik) - Thousands rallied in Havana on Tuesday to support Palestinians and demand an end to Israeli aggression, in a march spearheaded by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"Against the genocide in Gaza and Lebanon; against the Israeli attempt to exterminate the noble Palestinian people; against imperial impunity for the perpetrators of genocide. Cuba marches with our historic demand, 'Reject the philosophy of plunder, and the philosophy of war will cease,'" Diaz-Canel said on X.
In addition to the president, the 10,000-strong rally was attended by Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Parliament Speaker Esteban Lazo, as well as ministers and other high-ranking government officials.
They rallied in front of the US embassy in Havana, holding Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine," the correspondent reported.
"Cuba and the entire world demand an end to the genocide, which could not have happened without the US government's support, and this must be acknowledged and condemned. Without US support, there never would have been the impunity with which people, children, women and seniors are being killed and hospitals are being demolished," Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples chair Fernando Gonzalez told Sputnik.
Gonzalez believes that the US is encouraging Israel to "internationalize the Gaza Strip genocide that already is dangerously expanding into Lebanon and other territories."
Cuba recognized Palestine in 1988. Earlier this year, it supported a United Nations resolution advocating Palestine's admission as a UN member state.
