Details on Israeli Plan to Hit Iran Designed to Remind Americans They’re Joined at the Hip to Israel

Anonymous officials told US media that PM Netanyahu has informed the White House of Israeli plans to attack Iranian military sites before the November 5 elections.

Legacy media stories like Monday’s Washington Post report that Israel plans to strike Iranian military sites before the November vote are designed “to remind Americans that they cannot think and countenance thinking about separating American interests from those of Israel,” Dr. Isa Blumi, associate professor at Stockholm University’s Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, told Sputnik.A repledging of loyalty is particularly important now, the professor believes, given “the fact that the American population is largely conflicted” about the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, with “the images of civilians being murdered, people burnt alive, the bombing of Beirut all now very much complicating the storyline” they’ve grown accustomed to hearing from their leaders and the press.In this light, a new round of Israeli aggression against Iran and the inevitable Iranian response would “return American politics, the discourse around American politics into…a campaign to defend Israel from the easy ‘enemy of Western civilization’” – the Islamic Republic and its Axis of Resistance. This could prove particularly relevant if US troops found themselves in harm’s way, with any potential escalation “retold” and branded “as ‘a war of self-defense’ for Israel vis-à-vis the Iranians and its allies,” the observer said.Why the Shift in Tone?WaPo’s reporting on an Israeli focus on Iranian military assets comes following two weeks of threats by Israeli officials, lawmakers and media about strikes on Iranian nuclear and energy sites, following Iran’s October 1 Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israeli military and intelligence facilities in response to a months-long series of Israeli provocations.The shift in tone may come out of the realization that if the IDF proceeds with attacks targeting Iranian energy facilities, Tehran could retaliate with a concentrated strike on a key Israeli trade hub, and major gas exploration and extraction infrastructure, says Furkan Halit Yolcu, security expert and researcher at Sakarya University’s Middle East Institute.“When we imagine a scenario where Israel hits oil fields and important institutions like parliamentary buildings, government buildings, sites where large industrial buildings are located, I think Iran’s target is going to be Haifa – a coastal area where Israel’s biggest trade routes are. Haifa’s coastal area is really close to the Leviathan natural gas reserve search area. I think that’s going to immensely impact the Israeli search for natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean Sea,” Yolcu told Sputnik.An estimated 98% of Israel’s foreign trade passes through its maritime ports, including Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat, with Haifa processing around 30 million tons of cargo per year, accounting for 32% of all containers arriving in the country, and serving as a major regional transshipment hub.As for WaPo’s reporting on Israeli plans to strike before November 5, this is connected with the realization, both in Washington and Tel Aviv, that a new escalation in the Middle East could have a dramatic impact on energy prices, markets and supply chains, Yolcu says.Therefore, Israel is likely testing the waters and “checking in” with the US via these media reports citing anonymous officials to avoid any unexpected unpleasant reactions from Washington, whose continued sponsorship is critical to fueling Israel’s military machine, Yolcu said.

where can iran hit back if israel attacks, why is netanyahu sharing iran attack plans with us