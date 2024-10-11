International
Israel Violates All Agreements Because US, EU Behind It - Iranian President
Israel Violates All Agreements Because US, EU Behind It - Iranian President
Israel has violated all possible and impossible agreements because it knows Washington and Brussels are behind it, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
Tehran in turn has threatened to strike US allies in the Persian Gulf and Middle East if their territories or airspace are used in attacks on Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal. Warnings were sent to Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, which reportedly informed the US they do not wish to offer military support for aggressive actions against Iran.
Iran's military warned last week that any direct intervention by countries supporting Israel, including the US, would result in simultaneous attacks on their bases and interests in the Middle East.
Israel Violates All Agreements Because US, EU Behind It - Iranian President

11:38 GMT 11.10.2024 (Updated: 12:08 GMT 11.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has violated all possible and impossible agreements because it knows Washington and Brussels are behind it, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
The top official slammed Israeli policies as "killing innocent people.”
"I would like to say to Israel - stop, stop killing innocent people, stop bombing homes, people who already have nothing. Israel has broken every possible and impossible agreement. It is doing this because it knows that the US and the EU are behind it," Pezeshkian told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
US media previously reported that Israel warned Washington of possible strikes on Iran’s nuclear and oil infrastructure after Iran’s missile strike on Israel. On October 1, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles in response to the killings of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that while Iran does not seek war, it will firmly confront any threat.
Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2024
Analysis
What Aftermath Could Israel Face If it Gambles on Hitting Iran’s Nuclear Sites?
8 October, 18:38 GMT
Tehran in turn has threatened to strike US allies in the Persian Gulf and Middle East if their territories or airspace are used in attacks on Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal. Warnings were sent to Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, which reportedly informed the US they do not wish to offer military support for aggressive actions against Iran.
Iran’s military warned last week that any direct intervention by countries supporting Israel, including the US, would result in simultaneous attacks on their bases and interests in the Middle East.
