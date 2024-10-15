https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/gaza-genocide-is-trial-run-for-suppressing-global-dissent--colombian-president-1120553538.html

Gaza Genocide is Trial Run for Suppressing Global Dissent – Colombian President

Gaza Genocide is Trial Run for Suppressing Global Dissent – Colombian President

Sputnik International

Colombian President Gustavo Petro denounced Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip Monday, warning that it could serve as a model for repressing global dissent in the years to come.

2024-10-15T04:53+0000

2024-10-15T04:53+0000

2024-10-15T04:53+0000

americas

gustavo petro

palestinians

israel

gaza strip

south africa

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

israel-gaza conflict

operation condor

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108003886_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bfa0987b377f79ff6717fe44be4cd20b.jpg

Colombian President Gustavo Petro denounced Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip Monday, warning that it could serve as a model for repressing global dissent in the years to come.Israel has traditionally been viewed critically in Latin America due to its role in the imposition of dictatorships across the region amid the US-backed Operation Condor. Using similar language to the modern “war on terror,” governments throughout the region cracked down on dissent using torture, assassinations and military force.Israel was crucial in perpetuating the campaign of violence, training security forces throughout the continent as well as supplying arms. When Congressional legislation prevented the United States from shipping equipment directly to repressive regimes Israel provided a convenient workaround, allowing the State Department to covertly funnel weapons to the region.The Brazilian dictatorship was one of the most important recipients of Israeli support, as was the apartheid regime in South Africa.“The experiment [in Gaza] aims to demonstrate that the military power of the US, Europe and Israel can dominate any rebellion in the poor world,” Petro continued. “They know that the climate crisis will stir up the entire South, because it is not produced by the South, but they will suffer the consequences more greatly, and they are preparing for a global barbarism where democracy will die.”Last week the Central American country of Nicaragua severed relations with Israel, joining Petro’s Colombia, Bolivia, Cuba and Venezuela. Other countries such as Chile have recalled their ambassadors to the state.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/nicaragua-severing-diplomatic-ties-with-israel---vice-president-1120520584.html

americas

israel

gaza strip

south africa

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

gustavo petro israel comments, petro gaza genocide, petro gaza global south, colombia israel relations