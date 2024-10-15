International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/poland-unable-to-send-volunteer-unit-to-ukraine-due-to-low-interest-1120562811.html
Poland Unable to Send Volunteer Unit to Ukraine Due to Low Interest
Poland Unable to Send Volunteer Unit to Ukraine Due to Low Interest
Sputnik International
Poland has tried but failed to assemble a so-called Ukrainian legion, as 20 times fewer people than anticipated volunteered to join and go fight in Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday.
2024-10-15T13:56+0000
2024-10-15T13:56+0000
world
wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz
poland
ukraine
warsaw
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/18/1118615753_0:321:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f64bd56e244d604aae5238b909fcd9e2.jpg
"We did not see the prevalent desire and interest that we hoped to see. Only about 300 people expressed interest, while we anticipated 5,000 to 6,000," Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news website. The Polish defense minister said he even reached out to the Ukrainian government a few month prior with an offer to address Ukrainians in Poland and encourage them to join the volunteer unit, but to no avail. In July, Warsaw and Kiev signed an agreement on long-term military cooperation, under which, among other things, Poland committed to recruiting, equipping and training volunteers willing to fight for Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/nato-soldiers-present-in-ukraine---polish-prime-minister-1118363141.html
poland
ukraine
warsaw
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/18/1118615753_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95a98245c37b4ca3881b2b5651b8f1a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian legion, polish defense minister wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz
ukrainian legion, polish defense minister wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz

Poland Unable to Send Volunteer Unit to Ukraine Due to Low Interest

13:56 GMT 15.10.2024
© AP Photo / Michal DyjukПольские военнослужащие на пресс-конференции министра обороны Польши Мариуша Блащака в Яриловке, Польша
Польские военнослужащие на пресс-конференции министра обороны Польши Мариуша Блащака в Яриловке, Польша - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2024
© AP Photo / Michal Dyjuk
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland has tried but failed to assemble a so-called Ukrainian legion, as 20 times fewer people than anticipated volunteered to join and go fight in Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday.
"We did not see the prevalent desire and interest that we hoped to see. Only about 300 people expressed interest, while we anticipated 5,000 to 6,000," Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news website.
The Polish defense minister said he even reached out to the Ukrainian government a few month prior with an offer to address Ukrainians in Poland and encourage them to join the volunteer unit, but to no avail.

"We made our military available for providing training to Ukrainian troops; we have already trained 25,000 soldiers [under NATO programs], but we also want to train the volunteers residing in Poland," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Polish soldiers take up positions during military drills of Polish and NATO soldiers near the Vistula Spit canal, near Krynica Morska, northern Poland on April 17, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
NATO Soldiers Present in Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister
9 May, 15:50 GMT
In July, Warsaw and Kiev signed an agreement on long-term military cooperation, under which, among other things, Poland committed to recruiting, equipping and training volunteers willing to fight for Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала