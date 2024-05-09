https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/nato-soldiers-present-in-ukraine---polish-prime-minister-1118363141.html
NATO Soldiers Present in Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister
NATO Soldiers Present in Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Some NATO troops have been deployed in Ukraine, and the alliance is assisting Kiev as much as it can, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.
2024-05-09T15:50+0000
2024-05-09T15:50+0000
2024-05-09T15:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald tusk
ukraine
poland
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330684_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_db1b6ee5507e9435282195d95b6985e8.jpg
"NATO today is helping as much as it can. As much as it can. Without NATO's help, Ukraine would not have been able to defend itself for so long. Well, and there are some troops there, I mean soldiers. There are some soldiers there. Observers, engineers," Tusk told reporters. The prime minister did not specify details on the number of troops or their countries of origin.The alliance itself has repeatedly claimed it "only" sends aid to Ukraine, and some reports suggested that a “no boots on the ground” policy would be proposed at the upcoming July summit. However, the extent of Western military assistance to the Kiev regime is hard to overestimate — just the US has recently allocated $61 billion for Ukraine, despite growing realization that it will not help to stop Russia's advance.According to CIA Director William Burns, without western help Ukraine will likely lose on the battlefield before the end of this year.Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that NATO may have to send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia got a cold reception across the EU, with multiple officials and politicians warning him that such a step would be catastrophic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/nato-no-boots-on-the-ground-ukraine-strategy-meant-to-silence-wests-loudmouths--1118336759.html
ukraine
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330684_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d8cd1357174ce060fb0172c396445dd9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato soldiers in ukraine, who sent soldiers to ukraine, are there european troops in ukraine
nato soldiers in ukraine, who sent soldiers to ukraine, are there european troops in ukraine
NATO Soldiers Present in Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some NATO troops have been deployed in Ukraine, and the alliance is assisting Kiev as much as it can, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.
"NATO today is helping as much as it can. As much as it can. Without NATO's help, Ukraine would not have been able to defend itself for so long. Well, and there are some troops there, I mean soldiers. There are some soldiers there. Observers, engineers," Tusk told reporters.
The prime minister did not specify details on the number of troops or their countries of origin.
The alliance itself has repeatedly claimed it "only" sends aid to Ukraine, and some reports suggested that a “no boots on the ground” policy would be proposed at the upcoming July summit. However, the extent of Western military assistance to the Kiev regime is hard to overestimate — just the US has recently allocated $61 billion for Ukraine, despite growing realization that it will not help to stop Russia's advance.
According to CIA Director William Burns, without western help Ukraine will likely lose
on the battlefield before the end of this year.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that NATO may have to send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia
got a cold reception across the EU, with multiple officials and politicians warning him that such a step would be catastrophic.