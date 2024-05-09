https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/nato-soldiers-present-in-ukraine---polish-prime-minister-1118363141.html

NATO Soldiers Present in Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister

NATO Soldiers Present in Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Some NATO troops have been deployed in Ukraine, and the alliance is assisting Kiev as much as it can, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

2024-05-09T15:50+0000

2024-05-09T15:50+0000

2024-05-09T15:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donald tusk

ukraine

poland

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330684_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_db1b6ee5507e9435282195d95b6985e8.jpg

"NATO today is helping as much as it can. As much as it can. Without NATO's help, Ukraine would not have been able to defend itself for so long. Well, and there are some troops there, I mean soldiers. There are some soldiers there. Observers, engineers," Tusk told reporters. The prime minister did not specify details on the number of troops or their countries of origin.The alliance itself has repeatedly claimed it "only" sends aid to Ukraine, and some reports suggested that a “no boots on the ground” policy would be proposed at the upcoming July summit. However, the extent of Western military assistance to the Kiev regime is hard to overestimate — just the US has recently allocated $61 billion for Ukraine, despite growing realization that it will not help to stop Russia's advance.According to CIA Director William Burns, without western help Ukraine will likely lose on the battlefield before the end of this year.Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that NATO may have to send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia got a cold reception across the EU, with multiple officials and politicians warning him that such a step would be catastrophic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/nato-no-boots-on-the-ground-ukraine-strategy-meant-to-silence-wests-loudmouths--1118336759.html

ukraine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato soldiers in ukraine, who sent soldiers to ukraine, are there european troops in ukraine