Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
NATO Soldiers Present in Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister
NATO Soldiers Present in Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister
Some NATO troops have been deployed in Ukraine, and the alliance is assisting Kiev as much as it can, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.
"NATO today is helping as much as it can. As much as it can. Without NATO's help, Ukraine would not have been able to defend itself for so long. Well, and there are some troops there, I mean soldiers. There are some soldiers there. Observers, engineers," Tusk told reporters. The prime minister did not specify details on the number of troops or their countries of origin.The alliance itself has repeatedly claimed it "only" sends aid to Ukraine, and some reports suggested that a “no boots on the ground” policy would be proposed at the upcoming July summit. However, the extent of Western military assistance to the Kiev regime is hard to overestimate — just the US has recently allocated $61 billion for Ukraine, despite growing realization that it will not help to stop Russia's advance.According to CIA Director William Burns, without western help Ukraine will likely lose on the battlefield before the end of this year.Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that NATO may have to send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia got a cold reception across the EU, with multiple officials and politicians warning him that such a step would be catastrophic.
NATO Soldiers Present in Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister

15:50 GMT 09.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some NATO troops have been deployed in Ukraine, and the alliance is assisting Kiev as much as it can, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.
"NATO today is helping as much as it can. As much as it can. Without NATO's help, Ukraine would not have been able to defend itself for so long. Well, and there are some troops there, I mean soldiers. There are some soldiers there. Observers, engineers," Tusk told reporters.
The prime minister did not specify details on the number of troops or their countries of origin.
The alliance itself has repeatedly claimed it "only" sends aid to Ukraine, and some reports suggested that a “no boots on the ground” policy would be proposed at the upcoming July summit. However, the extent of Western military assistance to the Kiev regime is hard to overestimate — just the US has recently allocated $61 billion for Ukraine, despite growing realization that it will not help to stop Russia's advance.
According to CIA Director William Burns, without western help Ukraine will likely lose on the battlefield before the end of this year.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that NATO may have to send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia got a cold reception across the EU, with multiple officials and politicians warning him that such a step would be catastrophic.
