Russian, Chinese Military Departments United in Assessments of Global Processes - Belousov

The Russian and Chinese military departments are united in their assessments of global processes, they have a common understanding of what needs to be done in the current situation, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov during a meeting with senior Chinese military official Gen. Zhang Youxia.

"Yesterday, we held very meaningful talks with the Minister of Defense of the People's Republic of China, and we see that we have common views, a common assessment of the situation and a common understanding of what we need to do together," Belousov said. He noted that thanks to the efforts of the leaders of the two countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia and China have built a strategic partnership. He expressed confidence that today "fruitful work and the adoption of significant, weighty decisions are ahead." Belousov also noted that this year Russia and China were celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and next year — the 80th anniversary of the joint victory over German fascism. "We have a common history, a long common path. We look into the future with confidence," he said.

