Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 590 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has repelled three counterattacks and eliminated up to 590 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to 590 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, and two cars," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled three counterattacks. Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled two counterattacks, eliminating up to 500 servicepeople, while Battlegroup Zapad has repelled four counterattacks, eliminating up to 300 Ukrainian troops.
Ukraine Loses Up to 590 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

12:47 GMT 15.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug has repelled three counterattacks and eliminated up to 590 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to 590 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, and two cars," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled three counterattacks.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 200 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled two counterattacks, eliminating up to 500 servicepeople, while Battlegroup Zapad has repelled four counterattacks, eliminating up to 300 Ukrainian troops.
