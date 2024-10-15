https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/ukraine-loses-up-to-590-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1120562270.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 590 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Yug has repelled three counterattacks and eliminated up to 590 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The enemy's losses amounted to 590 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, and two cars," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled three counterattacks. Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled two counterattacks, eliminating up to 500 servicepeople, while Battlegroup Zapad has repelled four counterattacks, eliminating up to 300 Ukrainian troops.

