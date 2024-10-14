https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russias-military-success-could-deal-crippling-blow-to-ukraines-steel-industry-1120543084.html

Russia’s Military Success Could Deal Crippling Blow to Ukraine’s Steel Industry

Russia’s military success in Krasnoarmeysk direction could deal crippling blow to Ukraine’s steel industry

Russia’s advance on the strategic city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) could cripple what remains of Ukraine’s steel industry, claims The Economist. A key railway and highway junction, this city in the Ukrainian-occupied Donbass has been serving as a crucial supply and reinforcement hub for the Kiev regime’s frontline troops. However, there is another element adding to its vital importance. To the city's southwest, lies the Krasnoarmeyskaya-Zapadnaya Mine №1 with estimated reserves of over 200 million tons of coal. This coal, used for smelting iron ore, is vital for keeping afloat the Kiev regime’s metallurgy sector. The mine, which opened in 1990 and belongs to Metinvest, together with its associated plants and administrative buildings, employs 6,000 people. However, around 1,000 of them are serving in Ukraine’s armed forces, which still faces a critical personnel shortage. Metinvest had plans to mine 5.3m tons of coal there, but with Russia’s Armed Forces steadily advancing towards Pokrovsk, these hopes are dwindling fast, pointed out the publication. The outlet added that Russia’s troops do not even need to take the mine “to throttle Ukraine’s remaining steel industry", since it would be enough to cut off its power supply and shell the main road that is used to deliver the coal westwards to the remaining steel plants. The loss of this mine could deal a crushing blow to Ukraine’s economy and energy sector, which is already undermined by the West’s ongoing proxy war. Fierce battles have been underway between the Russian and Ukrainian armies on the approaches to Krasnoarmeysk, with commander of the Battlegroup Tsentr Col. Gen. Andrey Mordvichev reporting that 12 settlements in the Krasnoarmeysk direction were already liberated from the enemy in September. Western patrons of the Kiev regime have been sounding the alarm that once Russia seizes the strategic city, Ukraine’s Donbass defenses will be doomed.

donbass

