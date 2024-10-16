https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/duplicity-in-action-us-hinges-military-aid-to-israel-on-eased-gaza-plight-after-deploying-thaad-1120571733.html
Duplicity in Action: US Hinges Military Aid to Israel on Eased Gaza Plight After Deploying THAAD
Duplicity in Action: US Hinges Military Aid to Israel on Eased Gaza Plight After Deploying THAAD
Sputnik International
Washington has warned Israel in a letter that any further military aid might be at risk unless the humanitarian situation in devastated Gaza is improved.
2024-10-16T07:16+0000
2024-10-16T07:16+0000
2024-10-16T07:16+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
terminal high altitude area defense (thaad)
thaad
thaad missile defense system
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120570808_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e56663e00881e0d506eceebc5f66785e.jpg
The US has warned Israel in a letter that any further military aid might be at risk unless the humanitarian situation in devastated Gaza is improved.“We are particularly concerned that recent actions by the Israeli government – including halting commercial imports, denying or impeding nearly 90 percent of humanitarian movements between northern and southern Gaza in September, […] together with increased lawlessness and looting – are contributing to an accelerated deterioration in the conditions in Gaza,” read a Sunday letter, jointly written by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and first reported by Israeli News 12. Addressed to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, it sets out measures that Washington expects Israel to take, including:Unless such measures are taken, Israel risks violating US laws governing foreign military assistance, per the letter. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the letter "was not meant as a threat," adding that it appeared “they [the Israelis] are taking this seriously." According to a cited Israeli official in Washington, the letter was being reviewed. Coincidentally, a day after the letter was sent, Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) agency tweeted photos of aid entering Gaza, saying that “Israel is not preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, with an emphasis on food, into Gaza.” The US has spent a record of at least $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel since the war in Gaza began, according to a report for Brown University's Costs of War project. Another $4.86 billion had been funneled into stepped-up US military operations in the region since October 7, 2023, the findings show.Overall, Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign aid since its founding in 1948, according to research by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), receiving about $310 billion (adjusted for inflation) in total economic and military assistance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/placing-thaad-in-israel-is-high-stakes-poker-game-the-us-risks-losing-heres-why-1120547869.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120570808_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6219437664f01d25daa6581bc2749867.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what is thaad, why is us putting thaad in israel, can iran overwhelm thaad, can iran defeat thaad, what are risks of thaad in israel, what is thaad, is thaad powerful, is thaad good missile defense system, can thaad stop missiles, gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages,
what is thaad, why is us putting thaad in israel, can iran overwhelm thaad, can iran defeat thaad, what are risks of thaad in israel, what is thaad, is thaad powerful, is thaad good missile defense system, can thaad stop missiles, gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages,
Duplicity in Action: US Hinges Military Aid to Israel on Eased Gaza Plight After Deploying THAAD
Hot on the heels of deployment of Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery components to its ally, and underscoring the US’ “ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel”, Washington suddenly judged the moment was ripe to take the moral high ground.
The US has warned Israel in a letter that any further military aid might be at risk unless the humanitarian situation in devastated Gaza
is improved.
“We are particularly concerned that recent actions by the Israeli government – including halting commercial imports, denying or impeding nearly 90 percent of humanitarian movements between northern and southern Gaza in September, […] together with increased lawlessness and looting – are contributing to an accelerated deterioration in the conditions in Gaza,” read a Sunday letter, jointly written by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and first reported by Israeli News 12.
Addressed to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, it sets out measures that Washington expects Israel to take, including:
Allowing a minimum of 350 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter Gaza per day
Opening a new fifth crossing
Implementing humanitarian pauses across Gaza to enable humanitarian activities
Guaranteeing security for humanitarian convoys and movements • Ensuring that the Jordanian Armed Forces corridors operate at full capacity
Opening a new channel between the US and Israeli governments to “raise and discuss civilian harm incidents”
Unless such measures are taken, Israel risks violating US laws governing foreign military assistance, per the letter.
Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder confirmed on Sunday that President Biden and Pentagon chief Austin had signed off on the deployment of a US Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile battery and associated crew in Israel.
Screenshot of X post by Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) agency.