Israel Plans to Create Buffer Zone in Syria - Reports

Israel expects to create a buffer zone in Lebanon and Syria, a Turkish newspaper wrote on Wednesday, citing its own sources.

Israel plans to create a buffer zone in Lebanon and Syria, a Turkish newspaper Hürriyet wrote on Wednesday, citing sources.Israel wants to take control of the territory up to the Litani River and create a buffer zone both in Lebanon and inside Syria, as per the outlet.More than 20 attacks have been carried out on health facilities in Lebanon since September 17, killing 72 people and injuring 43 others, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday."Since the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon on 17 September 2024, WHO has verified 23 attacks on health care in Lebanon that have led to 72 deaths and 43 injuries among health workers and patients," the WHO said in a statement.The statement added that 100 of the 207 primary health care centers and dispensaries in conflict-affected areas are currently closed. Supplies in Lebanese health facilities have depleted and health workers are exhausted, the organization noted.

