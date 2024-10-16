https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/israeli-opposition-leader-lapid-calls-on-govt-to-strike-iranian-oil-fields-1120570077.html
Israeli Opposition Leader Lapid Calls on Gov’t to Strike Iranian Oil Fields
On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.On Monday, US media reported, citing sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he was ready to strike Iran's military facilities, rather than oil or nuclear ones.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli parliamentary opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on the government to target Iran's oil fields in a retaliatory strike, as it would have a negative impact on Tehran’s economy.
"We should start with the oil fields," Lapid told The Jerusalem Post newspaper on Tuesday.
The newspaper recalled that the United States is concerned that such a strike would impact global oil prices, which could harm the US economy in the critical final weeks before the presidential election in November.
"I’m in disagreement with the American administration. I don’t think it will raise significantly the oil prices in the world five minutes before an election," Lapid said, adding that it is possible to negotiate increased oil production with other producing countries such as Saudi Arabia.
On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack
on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.
On Monday, US media reported, citing sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he was ready to strike Iran's military facilities, rather than oil or nuclear ones.