https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/israeli-opposition-leader-lapid-calls-on-govt-to-strike-iranian-oil-fields-1120570077.html

Israeli Opposition Leader Lapid Calls on Gov’t to Strike Iranian Oil Fields

Israeli Opposition Leader Lapid Calls on Gov’t to Strike Iranian Oil Fields

Sputnik International

Israeli parliamentary opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on the government to target Iran's oil fields in a retaliatory strike, as it would have a negative impact on Tehran’s economy.

2024-10-16T04:50+0000

2024-10-16T04:50+0000

2024-10-16T04:50+0000

world

yair lapid

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

israel

tehran

jerusalem

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108486841_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64188dd4d536a9ccc5c7ccbde341bda0.jpg

"We should start with the oil fields," Lapid told The Jerusalem Post newspaper on Tuesday. The newspaper recalled that the United States is concerned that such a strike would impact global oil prices, which could harm the US economy in the critical final weeks before the presidential election in November. On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.On Monday, US media reported, citing sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he was ready to strike Iran's military facilities, rather than oil or nuclear ones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/iran-says-will-not-respond-to-limited-israeli-attack-on-certain-targets---reports-1120545076.html

israel

tehran

jerusalem

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli parliamentary opposition leader yair lapid, retaliatory strike, tehran’s economy