Netanyahu Demands UN Peacekeepers Stop Mission and Allow Israel's Invasion

This episode covers latest news about conflict in Ukraine as well as Victor Orban's plan to support Trump, upcoming presidential elections and latest news from Lebanon and Netanyahu's demand to stop UN mission.

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a variety of topics, including the latest out of the Middle East.

The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest out of Ukraine, including its drone technology, its claims about the conflict in Russia's Kursk region, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatening to mess with Ukraine aid to help Trump.Then, senior columnist, editor for the Black Agenda Report, and author Margaret Kimberly shares her perspective on the latest out of the 2024 elections, including how Trump and Harris are polling in the 2024 presidential elections.The show closes with Lebanon-based journalist, economist, and political analyst Leila Hatoum who shares on the ground developments from the latest out of Lebanon, as Netanyahu demands that UN peacekeepers stop their mission.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

