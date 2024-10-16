https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/over-3-million-australians-face-food-insecurity-in-2024---food-relief-organization-1120569062.html

Over 3 Million Australians Face Food Insecurity in 2024 - Food Relief Organization

Over 3 Million Australians Face Food Insecurity in 2024 - Food Relief Organization

Sputnik International

The number of Australians facing food insecurity has reached 3.4 million this year, marking a protracted food crisis in the country, Australian food relief organization Foodbank said.

2024-10-16T03:31+0000

2024-10-16T03:31+0000

2024-10-16T03:33+0000

food

australia

food shortages

famine

hunger

rising prices

standard of living

food crisis

beyond politics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120569186_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2694fe58a9eef2176103d2543bcbe4e7.jpg

"In 2024, 32% of Australian households (an estimated 3.4 million households) experienced food insecurity (either moderate or severe). Food insecurity appears to be recovering from a high in 2023 (36%), returning to relatively similar levels seen in 2022 (33%)," the organization said in its annual report released on Tuesday. The statement added that around 2 million households are experiencing severe food insecurity. According to the report, "97% of respondents were worried about running out of food before they had the money to buy it, and 93% could not afford "balanced meals." Food insecurity is a global problem. The United Nations said in 2023 that about 282 million, or 21.5% of the world's population, faced acute food insecurity. This figure reportedly increased by 24 million compared to 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/ukraine-sucks-oxygen-out-of-room-while-other-countries-lack-aid-1113472515.html

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Anatoly Dontsov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118522090_0:0:2000:2001_100x100_80_0_0_b2130e2f1e2fb89945930b2ee1a09770.jpg

Anatoly Dontsov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118522090_0:0:2000:2001_100x100_80_0_0_b2130e2f1e2fb89945930b2ee1a09770.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anatoly Dontsov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118522090_0:0:2000:2001_100x100_80_0_0_b2130e2f1e2fb89945930b2ee1a09770.jpg

food insecurity, food shortage, food stamps, famine in australia, australian food, food problem, global food, food bank, food issue, global hunger, hunger in australia, hunger, food cost, rising prices, food prices, standard of living, food crisis