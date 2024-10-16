https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/over-3-million-australians-face-food-insecurity-in-2024---food-relief-organization-1120569062.html
Over 3 Million Australians Face Food Insecurity in 2024 - Food Relief Organization
The number of Australians facing food insecurity has reached 3.4 million this year, marking a protracted food crisis in the country, Australian food relief organization Foodbank said.
"In 2024, 32% of Australian households (an estimated 3.4 million households) experienced food insecurity (either moderate or severe). Food insecurity appears to be recovering from a high in 2023 (36%), returning to relatively similar levels seen in 2022 (33%)," the organization said in its annual report released on Tuesday. The statement added that around 2 million households are experiencing severe food insecurity. According to the report, "97% of respondents were worried about running out of food before they had the money to buy it, and 93% could not afford "balanced meals." Food insecurity is a global problem. The United Nations said in 2023 that about 282 million, or 21.5% of the world's population, faced acute food insecurity. This figure reportedly increased by 24 million compared to 2022.
Anatoly Dontsov
03:31 GMT 16.10.2024 (Updated: 03:33 GMT 16.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of Australians facing food insecurity has reached 3.4 million this year, marking a protracted food crisis in the country, Australian food relief organization Foodbank said.
"In 2024, 32% of Australian households (an estimated 3.4 million households) experienced food insecurity
(either moderate or severe). Food insecurity
appears to be recovering from a high in 2023 (36%), returning to relatively similar levels seen in 2022 (33%)," the organization said in its annual report released on Tuesday.
The statement added that around 2 million households are experiencing severe food insecurity.
"This is no longer a crisis of temporary hardship but a prolonged, systemic issue affecting millions of Australians. These households live with the daily anxiety of not knowing where their next meal will come from, forced to choose between essentials like food, housing and utilities," the head of the organization, Brianna Casey, noted.
According to the report, "97% of respondents were worried about running out of food before they had the money to buy it, and 93% could not afford "balanced meals."
Food insecurity is a global problem. The United Nations said in 2023 that about 282 million, or 21.5% of the world's population, faced acute food insecurity. This figure reportedly increased by 24 million compared to 2022.
