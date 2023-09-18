https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/ukraine-sucks-oxygen-out-of-room-while-other-countries-lack-aid-1113472515.html

Ukraine Sucks 'Oxygen Out of Room,' While Other Countries Lack Aid

Ukraine has siphoned off all resources allocated for humanitarian efforts, although there are other hot spots across the globe that are in urgent need for assistance as well, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy McCain stressed.

"Ukraine, for better or worse, has sucked the oxygen out of the room. And... we certainly understand the need to support Ukraine. But there's other hot spots in the world that are deeply and as much desperate as Ukraine is," McCain told an American news agency on Sunday. McCain said that she had visited many countries where she had seen women with children fleeing from terrorist groups, which sometimes could be the only actors providing food for the local population. The official called it "an absolute national security issue." On September 12, the WFP said that the organization was being forced to cut the rations of its operations of humanitarian funding, with every 1% cut in food assistance possibly pushing 400,000 people toward the brink of starvation.

