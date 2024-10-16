https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/ukraine-loses-over-350-soldiers-in-russias-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120572942.html
Ukraine Loses Over 350 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 350 soldiers in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 350 people, 21 armored vehicles were destroyed, including two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 16 armored combat vehicles, as well as five mortars and seven cars. Six Ukrainian armed forces servicepeople surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost more than 23,550 servicepeople and 160 tanks during operations in Kursk Region, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever has repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks
near border settlement in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 70 soldiers.