https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-in-russias-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120533145.html

Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 soldiers and seven main battle tanks, including two Leopards, over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2024-10-13T11:51+0000

2024-10-13T11:51+0000

2024-10-13T11:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian armed forces

ukrainian armed forces

ukrainian army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_0:180:3005:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba351ce5b06ecf3b85c0575c5eba992.jpg

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 300 servicepeople, 10 armored vehicles were destroyed, including seven tanks with two of them being Germany-made Leopards, an infantry fighting vehicle and two combat armored vehicles, as well as a UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery unit, two mortars and 11 vehicles. Eight Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the statement read. Overall, Kiev has lost over 22,600 soldiers and 157 tanks since the Ukrainian troops invaded the western Kursk Region in early August, the Russian ministry estimated. Over the past day, Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk border area and stopped the Ukrainian armed forces from penetrating the border towards Novy Put settlement, the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 80 troops.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/ukraine-loses-over-200-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120470697.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, leopards, battle tanks