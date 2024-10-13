International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 soldiers and seven main battle tanks, including two Leopards, over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 300 servicepeople, 10 armored vehicles were destroyed, including seven tanks with two of them being Germany-made Leopards, an infantry fighting vehicle and two combat armored vehicles, as well as a UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery unit, two mortars and 11 vehicles. Eight Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the statement read. Overall, Kiev has lost over 22,600 soldiers and 157 tanks since the Ukrainian troops invaded the western Kursk Region in early August, the Russian ministry estimated. Over the past day, Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk border area and stopped the Ukrainian armed forces from penetrating the border towards Novy Put settlement, the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 80 troops.
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 soldiers and seven main battle tanks, including two Leopards, over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 300 servicepeople, 10 armored vehicles were destroyed, including seven tanks with two of them being Germany-made Leopards, an infantry fighting vehicle and two combat armored vehicles, as well as a UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery unit, two mortars and 11 vehicles. Eight Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the statement read.
Overall, Kiev has lost over 22,600 soldiers and 157 tanks since the Ukrainian troops invaded the western Kursk Region in early August, the Russian ministry estimated.
Over the past day, Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk border area and stopped the Ukrainian armed forces from penetrating the border towards Novy Put settlement, the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 80 troops.
