Israeli Foreign Minister Calls Israeli Army's Attacks on UN Peacekeepers Mistake

Israeli Foreign Minister Calls Israeli Army's Attacks on UN Peacekeepers Mistake

The Israeli army's shelling of the positions of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was a "mistake," and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's Foreign Ministry are negotiating to prevent similar incidents, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

He added that attacking UNIFIL was not Israeli policy. Katz noted that the main problem is that Lebanese movement Hezbollah operates in close proximity to UNIFIL bases. The minister believes that military actions in southern Lebanon will continue for several more weeks. The UNIFIL has repeatedly reported attacks on its positions by the IDF in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military reportedly attacked the mission's strongholds, including two Italian bases, and the headquarters, and violated the Blue Line.

