International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/man-suspected-of-plotting-to-assassinate-trump-files-defamation-lawsuit-1120579626.html
Man Suspected of Plotting to Assassinate Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit
Man Suspected of Plotting to Assassinate Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit
Sputnik International
A man suspected of an attempt to bring guns to a California campaign rally for former US President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the state and local police, saying he was falsely accused of plotting to kill the Republican.
2024-10-17T01:30+0000
2024-10-17T01:30+0000
americas
us
donald trump
daniel bianco
california
republican
secret service
donald trump assassination attempt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120164729_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_551dd0924cb69ae3bbacef6c3543800e.jpg
Vem Miller, 49, was arrested at a checkpoint outside of the rally in the Coachella Valley on Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that police found multiple guns, IDs and driver's licenses with different names in Miller's vehicle and assumed that he could be a member of the extremist Sovereign Citizen group. Miller accused the police of having caused him moral damage and requested a moral compensation as well as the firing of the officer who searched his car. The Las Vegas man was found to be in illegal possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine. SCNG reported that Miller offered no resistance and was later released. Bianco said on Sunday that his officers had prevented what could have been a third assassination attempt on Trump's life. The Secret Service said that, although the investigation was still ongoing, it assessed that Trump "was not in any danger."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/us-secret-service-facing-mass-exodus-of-agents---reports-1120410745.html
americas
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120164729_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61aadd81eaf34557ca32b81ba90f85bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump assassination attempts, attack on trump
trump assassination attempts, attack on trump

Man Suspected of Plotting to Assassinate Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit

01:30 GMT 17.10.2024
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2024
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man suspected of an attempt to bring guns to a California campaign rally for former US President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the state and local police, saying he was falsely accused of plotting to kill the Republican.
Vem Miller, 49, was arrested at a checkpoint outside of the rally in the Coachella Valley on Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that police found multiple guns, IDs and driver's licenses with different names in Miller's vehicle and assumed that he could be a member of the extremist Sovereign Citizen group.

"Riverside police engaged in deliberate and wrongful conduct and compromised police protocol violating Miller's constitutional rights for the purpose of promoting and engaging in a meritless and gratuitous sensational story. … Bianco did not miss an opportunity to fabricate allegations against Miller, going on numerous news outlets, claiming to have thwarted a third assassination attempt against Presidential Candidate Donald J. Trump," Miller's suit read.

A secret service agent is stationed outside the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2024
Americas
US Secret Service Facing Mass Exodus of Agents - Reports
4 October, 09:35 GMT
Miller accused the police of having caused him moral damage and requested a moral compensation as well as the firing of the officer who searched his car. The Las Vegas man was found to be in illegal possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine. SCNG reported that Miller offered no resistance and was later released.
Bianco said on Sunday that his officers had prevented what could have been a third assassination attempt on Trump's life. The Secret Service said that, although the investigation was still ongoing, it assessed that Trump "was not in any danger."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала