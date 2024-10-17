https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/man-suspected-of-plotting-to-assassinate-trump-files-defamation-lawsuit-1120579626.html
Man Suspected of Plotting to Assassinate Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit
A man suspected of an attempt to bring guns to a California campaign rally for former US President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the state and local police, saying he was falsely accused of plotting to kill the Republican.
Vem Miller, 49, was arrested at a checkpoint outside of the rally in the Coachella Valley on Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that police found multiple guns, IDs and driver's licenses with different names in Miller's vehicle and assumed that he could be a member of the extremist Sovereign Citizen group. Miller accused the police of having caused him moral damage and requested a moral compensation as well as the firing of the officer who searched his car. The Las Vegas man was found to be in illegal possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine. SCNG reported that Miller offered no resistance and was later released. Bianco said on Sunday that his officers had prevented what could have been a third assassination attempt on Trump's life. The Secret Service said that, although the investigation was still ongoing, it assessed that Trump "was not in any danger."
"Riverside police engaged in deliberate and wrongful conduct and compromised police protocol violating Miller's constitutional rights for the purpose of promoting and engaging in a meritless and gratuitous sensational story. … Bianco did not miss an opportunity to fabricate allegations against Miller, going on numerous news outlets, claiming to have thwarted a third assassination attempt against Presidential Candidate Donald J. Trump," Miller's suit read.
