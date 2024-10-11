https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/trump-request-for-military-aircraft-amid-iran-threat-may-be-granted-if-suitable---biden-1120517650.html

Trump Request for Military Aircraft Amid 'Iran Threat' May Be Granted If Suitable - Biden

President Joe Biden said on Friday that former President Donald Trump's request to use military aircraft for transportation may be approved if it's deemed appropriate.

Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported that the Trump campaign requested military aircraft for Trump to use for transportation during the final weeks of the campaign. Biden jokingly added "as long as he doesn't ask for F-15s." The Trump team also requested the US government expand flight restrictions over his residences and rallies, and military vehicles to transport Trump, the report added. US intelligence officials recently notified Trump that threats from Iran against his life had heightened in the past few months, and US law enforcement officials across all agencies were working to ensure the former US president was protected.

