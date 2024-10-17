https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/orban-says-will-call-on-french-german-leaders-at-eu-summit-to-start-talks-with-russia-1120584618.html
Orban Says Will Call on French, German Leaders at EU Summit to Start Talks With Russia
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he will call on the leaders of France and Germany at the EU summit to start negotiations with Russia on behalf of the EU to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.
Earlier Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled the so-called “victory plan” which was slammed by Russian officials as repetition of US strategy to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.The prime minister also said that the "victory plan" of Volodymyr Zelensky "gives shivers" and the EU should change its strategy and start a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.Viktor Orban repeatedly stressed that Ukraine had no realistic chance to defeat Russian and urged for immediate peace talks that will take into account Moscow’s stance and Moscow’s security concerns.
Orban Says Will Call on French, German Leaders at EU Summit to Start Talks With Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday that he will call on the leaders of France and Germany at the EU summit to start negotiations with Russia on behalf of the EU to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.
"Today I will call on the German chancellor and the French president to start negotiations with Russia as soon as possible on behalf of the entire European Union, so that we can find a way out of this situation [the conflict in Ukraine]," Orban wrote on social media.
The prime minister also said that the "victory plan" of Volodymyr Zelensky "gives shivers" and the EU should change its strategy and start a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.
Viktor Orban repeatedly stressed that Ukraine had no realistic chance to defeat Russian and urged for immediate peace talks that will take into account Moscow’s stance and Moscow’s security concerns.