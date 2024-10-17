https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/orban-says-will-call-on-french-german-leaders-at-eu-summit-to-start-talks-with-russia-1120584618.html

Orban Says Will Call on French, German Leaders at EU Summit to Start Talks With Russia

Orban Says Will Call on French, German Leaders at EU Summit to Start Talks With Russia

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he will call on the leaders of France and Germany at the EU summit to start negotiations with Russia on behalf of the EU to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

2024-10-17T19:37+0000

2024-10-17T19:37+0000

2024-10-17T19:37+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

ukrainian crisis

russia

ukraine

viktor orban

volodymyr zelensky

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg

Earlier Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled the so-called “victory plan” which was slammed by Russian officials as repetition of US strategy to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.The prime minister also said that the "victory plan" of Volodymyr Zelensky "gives shivers" and the EU should change its strategy and start a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.Viktor Orban repeatedly stressed that Ukraine had no realistic chance to defeat Russian and urged for immediate peace talks that will take into account Moscow’s stance and Moscow’s security concerns.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, zelensky peace plan, orban peace deal, orban on ukraine, orban peace eu, orban diplomacy