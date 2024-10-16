https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/kremlin-real-peace-plan-for-ukraine-will-be-to-realize-futility-of-policy-it-pursues-1120572574.html
Kremlin: Real Peace Plan for Ukraine Will Be to Realize Futility of Policy It Pursues
The real peace plan for Kiev will be the realization of the futility of the policy Ukraine is pursuing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"There may be another plan, which may be truly peaceful — this is the Kiev regime's recognition of the futility of the policy they are pursuing," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Kremlin's position on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech in the Ukrainian parliament with the "victory plan." Zelensky's new "peace plan" may in fact repeat the US plan to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, the official said, adding that in order to achieve peace, Kiev must "wake up" and realize the reasons that led it to conflict.Moscow hopes that the authorities of European countries will eventually understand the uselessness of spending on assistance to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.The potential of many European countries is not designed for such sums of aid, the spokesman said.On Monday, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that France's military assistance to Ukraine will exceed 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in 2024, but will not reach 3 billion, as was pledged in the bilateral security agreement.
The real peace plan for Kiev will be the realization of the futility of the policy Ukraine is pursuing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"There may be another plan, which may be truly peaceful — this is the Kiev regime's recognition of the futility of the policy they are pursuing," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Kremlin's position on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's
speech in the Ukrainian parliament with the "victory plan."
Zelensky's new "peace plan" may in fact repeat the US plan to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, the official said, adding that in order to achieve peace, Kiev must "wake up" and realize the reasons that led it to conflict
.
Moscow hopes that the authorities of European countries will eventually understand the uselessness of spending on assistance to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.
"We hope that this understanding of the uselessness of such spending will more vigorously reach an increasing number of recipients among European countries," Peskov told reporters.
The potential of many European countries is not designed for such sums of aid, the spokesman said.
"This mobilization of opportunities for the sake of ephemeral goals is contrary to the interests of the economic development of these countries. The potential of these countries is not designed for such efforts," Peskov said.
On Monday, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that France's military assistance
to Ukraine will exceed 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in 2024, but will not reach 3 billion, as was pledged in the bilateral security agreement.