Poland Plans Second Nuclear Power Plant Without Building One Yet - Prime Minister

Poland plans to build a second nuclear power plant without having built one yet, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at the Forum of New Ideas.

He added that Poland will almost completely fund the first power plant. He said Poland will need external financing to build the second plant. Earlier reports said the construction of the first Polish nuclear power plant was scheduled to begin in 2028. In the fall of 2023, an agreement was signed in Warsaw, according to which the first Polish nuclear power plant will be built by US companies Westinghouse and Bechtel.

