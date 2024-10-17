https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/poland-plans-second-nuclear-power-plant-without-building-one-yet---prime-minister-1120580596.html
Poland Plans Second Nuclear Power Plant Without Building One Yet - Prime Minister
Poland plans to build a second nuclear power plant without having built one yet, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at the Forum of New Ideas.
He added that Poland will almost completely fund the first power plant. He said Poland will need external financing to build the second plant. Earlier reports said the construction of the first Polish nuclear power plant was scheduled to begin in 2028. In the fall of 2023, an agreement was signed in Warsaw, according to which the first Polish nuclear power plant will be built by US companies Westinghouse and Bechtel.
Poland Plans Second Nuclear Power Plant Without Building One Yet - Prime Minister
Poland plans to build a second nuclear power plant without having built one yet, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at the Forum of New Ideas.
He added that Poland will almost completely fund the first power plant.
"The key issue is the second localization, and here I say openly, this discussion will certainly be held in Poland, that we will take on almost the entire financial burden if we are talking about the first power plant," Tusk said.
He said Poland will need external financing to build the second plant.
"If we are talking about the second nuclear power plant, then we must look for financial partners. We are realists. We really want to build it, but we need real funds for this," the prime minister said.
Earlier reports said the construction of the first Polish nuclear power plant was scheduled to begin in 2028. In the fall of 2023, an agreement was signed in Warsaw, according to which the first Polish nuclear power plant will be built by US companies Westinghouse and Bechtel.