Most Poles View President Duda's Work Negatively - Poll
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyPolish President Andrzej Duda speaks during joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda following their talks at The Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of Polish citizens are dissatisfied with the eight-year presidency of Andrzej Duda, a survey conducted by SW Research agency showed on Monday.
The poll revealed that more than a quarter of respondents (25.4%) believe that Duda's work is "worthy of condemnation". Another 20.8% described his performance as "mediocre," while 16% rated it as "satisfactory."
Duda received positive feedback from 34% of those surveyed, with 18% saying he did "well" and 10.3% stating that he performed "very well."
"The percentage of people clearly dissatisfied with Andrzej Duda’s performance as president increases with age (8% among those under 24, and 39% among those over 50). By education level, university graduates are the most likely to rate his term poorly. In terms of income, this opinion is most common among those earning over 7,000 zlotys net (1,750 dollars). Residents of cities with more than 500,000 people are also more likely to share this view (32%)," the head of SW Research, Piotr Zimolzak, said.
Duda became the president of Poland on August 6, 2015, after defeating Bronislaw Komorowski in the second round of elections. He was re-elected for a second term in 2020. Duda has around 300 days left in his second and final presidency term.
The survey was conducted on October 8-9 among 800 people.