https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/most-poles-view-president-dudas-work-negatively---poll-1120545397.html

Most Poles View President Duda's Work Negatively - Poll

Most Poles View President Duda's Work Negatively - Poll

Sputnik International

The majority of Polish citizens are dissatisfied with the eight-year presidency of Andrzej Duda, a survey conducted by SW Research agency showed on Monday.

2024-10-14T11:50+0000

2024-10-14T11:50+0000

2024-10-14T11:50+0000

world

europe

andrzej duda

bronislaw komorowski

poland

european union (eu)

approval ratings

poll

opinion poll

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111649018_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_991caffcdecbe637a12717975ae468a1.jpg

The poll revealed that more than a quarter of respondents (25.4%) believe that Duda's work is "worthy of condemnation". Another 20.8% described his performance as "mediocre," while 16% rated it as "satisfactory." Duda received positive feedback from 34% of those surveyed, with 18% saying he did "well" and 10.3% stating that he performed "very well." "The percentage of people clearly dissatisfied with Andrzej Duda’s performance as president increases with age (8% among those under 24, and 39% among those over 50). By education level, university graduates are the most likely to rate his term poorly. In terms of income, this opinion is most common among those earning over 7,000 zlotys net (1,750 dollars). Residents of cities with more than 500,000 people are also more likely to share this view (32%)," the head of SW Research, Piotr Zimolzak, said. Duda became the president of Poland on August 6, 2015, after defeating Bronislaw Komorowski in the second round of elections. He was re-elected for a second term in 2020. Duda has around 300 days left in his second and final presidency term.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/majority-of-french-dissatisfied-with-new-government--poll-1120296836.html

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

how's andrzej duda doing, andrzej duda's trust poll, andrzej duda's support poll, andrzej duda's approval rating, andrzej duda disapproval, andrzej duda public distrust