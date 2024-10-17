International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/raytheon-to-pay-nearly-1bln-over-defective-pricing-foreign-bribery---us-justice-department-1120580317.html
Raytheon to Pay Nearly $1Bln Over Defective Pricing, Foreign Bribery - US Justice Department
Raytheon to Pay Nearly $1Bln Over Defective Pricing, Foreign Bribery - US Justice Department
Sputnik International
US defense contractor Raytheon will pay more than $950 million in connection with defective pricing, foreign bribery, and export control schemes, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.
2024-10-17T04:29+0000
2024-10-17T04:29+0000
americas
us
raytheon
foreign corrupt practices act (fcpa)
us justice department
qatar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105779/19/1057791956_0:150:1348:908_1920x0_80_0_0_2052b09d7b93a0488f536a519142e81c.jpg
DOJ added that the company defrauded the US government and engaged in criminal schemes. The investigations are related to a major government fraud scheme involving defective pricing on certain government contracts, as well as violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), it added.
americas
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105779/19/1057791956_0:23:1348:1034_1920x0_80_0_0_ea3f59add788494768b402a0db0ce057.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us justice raytheon, doj raytheon, raytheon corruption, raytheon bribery, raytheon corrupt practises, us defense corruption, us military corruption, us corruption
us justice raytheon, doj raytheon, raytheon corruption, raytheon bribery, raytheon corrupt practises, us defense corruption, us military corruption, us corruption

Raytheon to Pay Nearly $1Bln Over Defective Pricing, Foreign Bribery - US Justice Department

04:29 GMT 17.10.2024
© RaytheonF-16 firing a Maverick missile
F-16 firing a Maverick missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2024
© Raytheon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US defense contractor Raytheon will pay more than $950 million in connection with defective pricing, foreign bribery, and export control schemes, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.
DOJ added that the company defrauded the US government and engaged in criminal schemes.
"Raytheon Company (Raytheon) — a subsidiary of Arlington, Virginia-based defense contractor RTX (formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation) — will pay over $950 million to resolve the Justice Department’s investigations," the statement said.
The investigations are related to a major government fraud scheme involving defective pricing on certain government contracts, as well as violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), it added.

"Raytheon engaged in criminal schemes to defraud the U.S. government in connection with contracts for critical military systems and to win business through bribery in Qatar," Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kevin Driscoll of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division was quoted in the statement.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала