Raytheon to Pay Nearly $1Bln Over Defective Pricing, Foreign Bribery - US Justice Department

US defense contractor Raytheon will pay more than $950 million in connection with defective pricing, foreign bribery, and export control schemes, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

DOJ added that the company defrauded the US government and engaged in criminal schemes. The investigations are related to a major government fraud scheme involving defective pricing on certain government contracts, as well as violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), it added.

