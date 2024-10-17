International
RIA Novosti Opens BRICS Summit Photo Bank



RIA Novosti Opens BRICS Summit Photo Bank

06:00 GMT 17.10.2024
Subscribe
Russia's BRICS chairmanship is held under the motto of “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.” As part of its presidency, Russia is organizing more than 200 events, with the main one being the BRICS summit with the participation of the heads of member countries that will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24.
The 16th BRICS Summit’s official photo hosting agency (RIA Novosti) has opened a Summit photo bank at photo-summit.brics-russia2024.ru.
Reports by the agency’s press photographers are available for free download in high resolution for all Summit participants and media representatives. Materials may be reproduced on any media without any restrictions on volume and publication dates.
The only condition for using the photographs in professional activities is a link to the original source with the name of the photographer: “Photographer/photo hosting agency photo-summit.brics-russia2024.ru.”
The service is mobile-friendly.
The 16th BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan on 22–24 October.
Summit website: brics-russia2024.ru/en/summit/
