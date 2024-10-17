International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/ukraine-loses-up-to-965-soldiers-in-clash-with-russian-southern-forces---russian-military-1120584032.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 965 Soldiers in Clash With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military
Ukraine Loses Up to 965 Soldiers in Clash With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military
Sputnik International
Russia's Yug (South) group of forces eliminated up to 965 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-10-17T10:55+0000
2024-10-17T10:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/11/1120584120_0:126:3194:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_3287b8124e0825b4e6e0b7173862e6c7.jpg
Russian Armed Forces also liberated the village of Maksymilyanovka, the statemend added. The Tsentr (Center) group of troops has repelled 10 counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 servicepeople, while the Zapad (West) group has repelled five counterattacks, eliminating over 460 Ukrainian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/liberation-of-toretsk-would-mark-final-milestone-to-ousting-ukraines-forces-from-donbass---expert-1120562929.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/11/1120584120_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38f1756e315d314369986a1f9c1233d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian armed forces, russia liberates village, russian army, russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russian offensive, russian offensive 2024
russian armed forces, russia liberates village, russian army, russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russian offensive, russian offensive 2024

Ukraine Loses Up to 965 Soldiers in Clash With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military

10:55 GMT 17.10.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian drones in combat action
Russian drones in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug (South) group of forces eliminated up to 965 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russian Armed Forces also liberated the village of Maksymilyanovka, the statemend added.
"A counterattack of the assault group of ... the Ukrainian armed forces has been repelled. The Ukrainian armed forces' losses amounted to 965 servicepeople," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has also taken control of the village of Maksymilyanovka in the DPR.
Сombat work of a Russian tank in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2024
Analysis
Liberation of Toretsk Would Mark Final Milestone to Ousting Ukraine’s Forces From Donbass - Expert
15 October, 18:15 GMT
The Tsentr (Center) group of troops has repelled 10 counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 servicepeople, while the Zapad (West) group has repelled five counterattacks, eliminating over 460 Ukrainian troops.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала