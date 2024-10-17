https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/ukraine-loses-up-to-965-soldiers-in-clash-with-russian-southern-forces---russian-military-1120584032.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 965 Soldiers in Clash With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military
Ukraine Loses Up to 965 Soldiers in Clash With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military
Sputnik International
Russia's Yug (South) group of forces eliminated up to 965 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-10-17T10:55+0000
2024-10-17T10:55+0000
2024-10-17T10:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/11/1120584120_0:126:3194:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_3287b8124e0825b4e6e0b7173862e6c7.jpg
Russian Armed Forces also liberated the village of Maksymilyanovka, the statemend added. The Tsentr (Center) group of troops has repelled 10 counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 servicepeople, while the Zapad (West) group has repelled five counterattacks, eliminating over 460 Ukrainian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/liberation-of-toretsk-would-mark-final-milestone-to-ousting-ukraines-forces-from-donbass---expert-1120562929.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/11/1120584120_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38f1756e315d314369986a1f9c1233d9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, russia liberates village, russian army, russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russian offensive, russian offensive 2024
russian armed forces, russia liberates village, russian army, russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russian offensive, russian offensive 2024
Ukraine Loses Up to 965 Soldiers in Clash With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug (South) group of forces eliminated up to 965 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russian Armed Forces also liberated the village of Maksymilyanovka, the statemend added.
"A counterattack of the assault group of ... the Ukrainian armed forces has been repelled. The Ukrainian armed forces' losses amounted to 965 servicepeople," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has also taken control of the village of Maksymilyanovka in the DPR.
The Tsentr (Center) group of troops has repelled 10 counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 servicepeople, while the Zapad (West) group has repelled five counterattacks, eliminating over 460 Ukrainian troops
.