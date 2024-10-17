https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/ukraine-loses-up-to-965-soldiers-in-clash-with-russian-southern-forces---russian-military-1120584032.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 965 Soldiers in Clash With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military

Russia's Yug (South) group of forces eliminated up to 965 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Russian Armed Forces also liberated the village of Maksymilyanovka, the statemend added. The Tsentr (Center) group of troops has repelled 10 counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 servicepeople, while the Zapad (West) group has repelled five counterattacks, eliminating over 460 Ukrainian troops.

