US Hopes Hamas Will Return to Ceasefire Negotiations With Israel

US hopes that Hamas is still willing to engage in truce negotiations with Israel given the fact that the latter agreed to the previously proposed deal, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

On Wednesday, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that both Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas had stopped participating in ceasefire negotiations about a month ago.There was a ceasefire agreement that the Israeli party had agreed on, the official added. Washington also hopes it is in Israel’s interest to find a mutually acceptable agreement to put an end to the ongoing hostilities, Miller added. In September, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said it was continuing efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave.A representative of the Hamas political leadership in Lebanon, Ayman Shanaa, previously told Sputnik that the leadership saw no point in negotiations on the exchange of prisoners until a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. He noted that the movement was ready for a ceasefire, but due to the position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the talks were fruitless.

