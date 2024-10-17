International
US Will Not Suspend Arms Supplies to Israel Over Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
US Will Not Suspend Arms Supplies to Israel Over Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
A top US official responsible for the humanitarian situation in Gaza said in August that Washington was not considering suspending arms supplies to Israel, even though the Jewish state was blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, the US media reported.
Lise Grande, the head of the US humanitarian mission, told the heads of more than a dozen humanitarian organizations at a meeting in Washington on August 29 that the Unites States could consider alternative methods of pressuring Israel through the United Nations to allow food and medicine to be delivered to Gaza, the report said on Wednesday. However, she stressed that the administration of US President Joe Biden would continue to support Israel and would not delay or stop military supplies, the report read. According to one of the participants in the meeting, Grande noted that Israel is in a "tight circle of very few allies" against whom the US will not act, adding that the US "can’t play bad cop" with such allies, the media reported. While these statements were made more than a month ago, they raise questions about the seriousness of the Biden administration’s recent threats to cut off arms supplies to Israel unless the humanitarian situation in the enclave improves. On Tuesday, Israeli media reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sent a letter to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, threatening to impose an arms embargo on Israel if the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is not resolved within a month.
US Will Not Suspend Arms Supplies to Israel Over Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

MOSCOW (Sputnik) A top US official responsible for the humanitarian situation in Gaza said in August that Washington was not considering suspending arms supplies to Israel, even though the Jewish state was blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, the US media reported.
Lise Grande, the head of the US humanitarian mission, told the heads of more than a dozen humanitarian organizations at a meeting in Washington on August 29 that the Unites States could consider alternative methods of pressuring Israel through the United Nations to allow food and medicine to be delivered to Gaza, the report said on Wednesday. However, she stressed that the administration of US President Joe Biden would continue to support Israel and would not delay or stop military supplies, the report read.
According to one of the participants in the meeting, Grande noted that Israel is in a "tight circle of very few allies" against whom the US will not act, adding that the US "can’t play bad cop" with such allies, the media reported.
While these statements were made more than a month ago, they raise questions about the seriousness of the Biden administration’s recent threats to cut off arms supplies to Israel unless the humanitarian situation in the enclave improves.
On Tuesday, Israeli media reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sent a letter to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, threatening to impose an arms embargo on Israel if the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is not resolved within a month.
