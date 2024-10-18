https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/harris-leads-trump-by-only-1-in-key-swing-state-of-pennsylvania-1120587477.html

Harris Leads Trump by Only 1% in Key Swing State of Pennsylvania

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is leading her Republican opponent Donald Trump by 1% in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a YouGov poll.

"The presidential race among Pennsylvania likely voters surveyed is about even, with Vice President Kamala Harris polling at 46% and former president Donald Trump 45%," the poll conducted jointly with the University of Massachusetts Lowell Center for Public Opinion showed. Six percent of those surveyed said they were undecided. The results are said to be largely unchanged compared to those obtained in late September, when 48% of likely Pennsylvania voters said they would support Harris and 46% chose Trump. As for Trump, his favorability rating remains unchanged, with numbers similar to the previous poll. In the current poll, 42% of respondents say they view Trump favorably, 53% unfavorably, and 5% say they have no opinion of him. The poll was conducted from October 2-9 among 800 likely Pennsylvania voters with a 3.97 percentage point margin of sample error.The presidential election in the United States will take place on November 5.

