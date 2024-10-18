International
Harris Leads Trump by Only 1% in Key Swing State of Pennsylvania
Harris Leads Trump by Only 1% in Key Swing State of Pennsylvania
Sputnik International
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is leading her Republican opponent Donald Trump by 1% in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a YouGov poll.
"The presidential race among Pennsylvania likely voters surveyed is about even, with Vice President Kamala Harris polling at 46% and former president Donald Trump 45%," the poll conducted jointly with the University of Massachusetts Lowell Center for Public Opinion showed. Six percent of those surveyed said they were undecided. The results are said to be largely unchanged compared to those obtained in late September, when 48% of likely Pennsylvania voters said they would support Harris and 46% chose Trump. As for Trump, his favorability rating remains unchanged, with numbers similar to the previous poll. In the current poll, 42% of respondents say they view Trump favorably, 53% unfavorably, and 5% say they have no opinion of him. The poll was conducted from October 2-9 among 800 likely Pennsylvania voters with a 3.97 percentage point margin of sample error.The presidential election in the United States will take place on November 5.
Harris Leads Trump by Only 1% in Key Swing State of Pennsylvania

02:25 GMT 18.10.2024
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is leading her Republican opponent Donald Trump by 1% in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a YouGov poll.
"The presidential race among Pennsylvania likely voters surveyed is about even, with Vice President Kamala Harris polling at 46% and former president Donald Trump 45%," the poll conducted jointly with the University of Massachusetts Lowell Center for Public Opinion showed.
Six percent of those surveyed said they were undecided. The results are said to be largely unchanged compared to those obtained in late September, when 48% of likely Pennsylvania voters said they would support Harris and 46% chose Trump.

With undecided voters playing a key role, this could be a challenge for Harris. In September, 47% of likely voters viewed Harris favorably, 48% viewed her unfavorably, and 4% had no opinion. Now, 44% of likely voters say they view her favorably, 50% view her unfavorably, and 6% have no opinion of her.

As for Trump, his favorability rating remains unchanged, with numbers similar to the previous poll. In the current poll, 42% of respondents say they view Trump favorably, 53% unfavorably, and 5% say they have no opinion of him.
The poll was conducted from October 2-9 among 800 likely Pennsylvania voters with a 3.97 percentage point margin of sample error.
The presidential election in the United States will take place on November 5.
