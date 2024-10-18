International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/sinwars-death-weakens-hamas-but-not-enough-to-stop-palestinian-resistance-to-israeli-occupation-1120596779.html
Sinwar's Death Weakens Hamas But Not Enough to Stop Palestinian Resistance to Israeli Occupation
Sinwar's Death Weakens Hamas But Not Enough to Stop Palestinian Resistance to Israeli Occupation
Sputnik International
The demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has become a serious blow for Hamas, says Dr. Ohannes Geukjian, associate professor of political studies and conflict resolution at the American University of Beirut.
2024-10-18T18:26+0000
2024-10-18T18:26+0000
analysis
opinion
yahya sinwar
israel
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/12/1120596900_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2c28b4fc9d2115d3fee8d0746d9951f7.jpg
“Certainly without Sinwar, Hamas is weakened further at both the organizational and leadership levels. He knew Hebrew and had studied Israeli society from inside very well. In addition, he was a charismatic leader," he explains.Dr. Tamer Qarmout, associate professor in public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, offers a similar take on the subject, noting that Sinwar’s death “is going to present a great challenge for Hamas” because “he has shaped the trajectory of the movement, his leadership style over the last 10 or 15 years.”Despite that, Sinwar’s death is unlikely to help facilitate the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas last year.“If Hamas has hundreds of thousands of affiliates or supporters, I'm sure there will be many people who will follow the Sinwar doctrine or the Sinwar legacy and will continue on the same path,” explains Dr. Qarmout. Dr. Qarmout also postulates that, even if Hamas were to be wiped out, other Palestinian “political parties or ideologies” would emerge to challenge Israel “as long as [Israeli] occupation continues to exist.”As for who exactly may become Sinwar’s replacement, it was not immediately clear. Dr. Geukjian mentioned Khaled Mashal as a possible option while Dr. Qarmout mentioned rumors about Sinwar’s brother, who “has this symbolic weight in the military wing” of Hamas, being alive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/hamas-confirms-death-of-head-of-political-bureau-sinwar---movement-deputy-head-1120592168.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/12/1120596900_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_750cd40a8cca154922b8ffab08b3cb2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli palestinian conflict, hamas, yahya sinwar
israeli palestinian conflict, hamas, yahya sinwar

Sinwar's Death Weakens Hamas But Not Enough to Stop Palestinian Resistance to Israeli Occupation

18:26 GMT 18.10.2024
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanHouthi supporters raise a poster of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, during an anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Houthi supporters raise a poster of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, during an anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2024
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has become a serious blow for Hamas, says Dr. Ohannes Geukjian, associate professor of political studies and conflict resolution at the American University of Beirut.
“Certainly without Sinwar, Hamas is weakened further at both the organizational and leadership levels. He knew Hebrew and had studied Israeli society from inside very well. In addition, he was a charismatic leader," he explains.
Dr. Tamer Qarmout, associate professor in public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, offers a similar take on the subject, noting that Sinwar’s death “is going to present a great challenge for Hamas” because “he has shaped the trajectory of the movement, his leadership style over the last 10 or 15 years.”
Despite that, Sinwar’s death is unlikely to help facilitate the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas last year.
“On the contrary, the death of Sinwar could become an additional cause for seeking revenge. In addition, what will they get in return of releasing the hostages? This is the question that should be raised. Israel has been repeatedly emphasizing that it will pursue Hamas fighters no matter where they shelter themselves,” says Dr. Geukjian.
“If Hamas has hundreds of thousands of affiliates or supporters, I'm sure there will be many people who will follow the Sinwar doctrine or the Sinwar legacy and will continue on the same path,” explains Dr. Qarmout.
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2024
World
Hamas Confirms Death of Head of Political Bureau Sinwar - Movement Deputy Head
12:30 GMT
Dr. Qarmout also postulates that, even if Hamas were to be wiped out, other Palestinian “political parties or ideologies” would emerge to challenge Israel “as long as [Israeli] occupation continues to exist.”
As for who exactly may become Sinwar’s replacement, it was not immediately clear. Dr. Geukjian mentioned Khaled Mashal as a possible option while Dr. Qarmout mentioned rumors about Sinwar’s brother, who “has this symbolic weight in the military wing” of Hamas, being alive.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала