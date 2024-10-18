International
Hamas Confirms Death of Head of Political Bureau Sinwar - Movement Deputy Head
Hamas Confirms Death of Head of Political Bureau Sinwar - Movement Deputy Head
The Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed on Friday the death of the head of the movement's politburo Yahya Sinwar, deputy head of the political bureau of the movement Khalil al-Hayya said.
world
middle east
yahya sinwar
israel
gaza strip
hamas
israel defense forces (idf)
palestine-israel conflict
"We mourn the head of the Hamas politburo, Commander Yahya Sinwar," the representative of the movement said, adding that Sinwar died in battle. Hamas will release the hostages only after the end of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of the Israeli troops, Khalil al-Hayya said.Earlier today, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokeswoman Anna Ukolova told Sputnik that Sinwar was eliminated in tank fire.
israel
gaza strip
Hamas Confirms Death of Head of Political Bureau Sinwar - Movement Deputy Head

12:30 GMT 18.10.2024
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed on Friday the death of the head of the movement's politburo Yahya Sinwar, deputy head of the political bureau of the movement Khalil al-Hayya said.
"We mourn the head of the Hamas politburo, Commander Yahya Sinwar," the representative of the movement said, adding that Sinwar died in battle.
Hamas will release the hostages only after the end of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of the Israeli troops, Khalil al-Hayya said.
Earlier today, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokeswoman Anna Ukolova told Sputnik that Sinwar was eliminated in tank fire.
"Soldiers were on a mission and encountered three terrorists. A shootout began. One of them went into another building. A drone found him, and then a tank fired at the building. During the clearing of the area and inspection of the building, the military found a body, which they identified as Sinwar's," Ukolova said.
