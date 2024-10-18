https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/hamas-confirms-death-of-head-of-political-bureau-sinwar---movement-deputy-head-1120592168.html

Hamas Confirms Death of Head of Political Bureau Sinwar - Movement Deputy Head

Hamas Confirms Death of Head of Political Bureau Sinwar - Movement Deputy Head

Sputnik International

The Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed on Friday the death of the head of the movement's politburo Yahya Sinwar, deputy head of the political bureau of the movement Khalil al-Hayya said.

2024-10-18T12:30+0000

2024-10-18T12:30+0000

2024-10-18T12:30+0000

world

middle east

yahya sinwar

israel

gaza strip

hamas

israel defense forces (idf)

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114668613_0:0:1023:575_1920x0_80_0_0_43492277b5f6ab32321beebaedc06ca6.jpg

"We mourn the head of the Hamas politburo, Commander Yahya Sinwar," the representative of the movement said, adding that Sinwar died in battle. Hamas will release the hostages only after the end of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of the Israeli troops, Khalil al-Hayya said.Earlier today, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokeswoman Anna Ukolova told Sputnik that Sinwar was eliminated in tank fire.

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus