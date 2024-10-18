https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/us-house-speaker-on-hamas-leaders-death-justice-has-once-again-been-served-1120587626.html

US House Speaker on Hamas Leader's Death: 'Justice Has Once Again Been Served'

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that Israel has "served justice once again" by eliminating Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, just over two moths after it assassinated his predecessor.

"Justice has once again been served by the brave men and women of the Israeli military. Yahya Sinwar, the vile, disgusting person who orchestrated the October 7th massacre, is dead," Johnson said in a statement. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed earlier in the day that Sinwar was eliminated in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip. It, however, does not mark the end of "Israel’s fight for survival," Johnson stated. The House speaker urged the Biden administration to cooperate with Israel to apply a maximum pressure campaign against Iran, which he called "the head of the snake." On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has reached over 42,400, according to local health authorities.

