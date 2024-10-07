https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/unprecedented-in-scale--duration-israel-hamas-hybrid-war-may-easily-escalate-into-mini-world-war-1120461392.html

Unprecedented in Scale & Duration, Israel-Hamas Hybrid War May Easily Escalate Into ‘Mini World War’

Unprecedented in Scale & Duration, Israel-Hamas Hybrid War May Easily Escalate Into ‘Mini World War’

Sputnik International

The Israel-Hamas War marked its one-year anniversary on Monday, with the deadly October 7, 2023 Hamas raid into southern Israel sparking another round of hostilities.

2024-10-07T17:07+0000

2024-10-07T17:07+0000

2024-10-07T17:07+0000

analysis

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

joe biden

palestinians

israel

iran

palestine

hamas

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120388433_0:46:889:546_1920x0_80_0_0_dae8e4f73396bc022d55154ffcf9ccb3.jpg

“The earlier wars [in the Middle East] were shorter in duration, the physical destruction was less and the death toll was less than the current war. In the current war, Gaza has been totally destroyed,” political analyst Dr. Hossein Askari told Sputnik on the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas War, commenting on how the present conflict has been nothing like the mostly state-vs-state regional wars of 1956, 1967, 1973, or 1982.Listing off the casualties of the current conflict, including 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza, Askari, a professor emeritus at George Washington University, says he fears the true death toll may be as high as 100,000, accounting for those who remain buried in the rubble and unaccounted for, or suffering from lack of food or medical care. Then there are the 1,200+ deaths on the Israeli side after October 7, hundreds of Israeli military casualties in Gaza, and now, the rising death toll in Lebanon amid Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah, which is escalating by the day.Characterizing the conflict in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem as an unashamed Israeli land grab attempt, Askari warned that the war could easily escalate into a “much more global war if Israel attacks Iranian infrastructure, especially its oil facilities,” following last week’s Iranian retaliatory missile strikes on military and intelligence sites across Israel.Askari expects the conflict to continue for as long as Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to feel he can do anything he wants and continue to receive US backing. “America talks peace but in the same breath supplies lethal weapons, money and political support to Israel to continue its carnage and land grab,” he said.The upcoming presidential elections in the US are unlikely to change things for the better, and could make things worse, the academic believes.Gaza Hybrid War Shows Changing Face of Mideast Warfare“From the 1980s, there’s been a new concept in our lives which is non-state actors…We have very organized, [well] armed non-state actors that have a chain of command, that have mobilization, that have manpower, almost acting as a national army,” Furkan Halit Yolcu, security expert and researcher at the Middle East Institute at Sakarya University, told Sputnik, commenting on the changing face of modern conflicts in the region, as exemplified by the Hamas-Israel conflict.Israel, which “has been trying to enlarge and broaden its borders,” now faces organized non-state adversaries from the likes of Hamas, Hezbollah and Ansar Allah, some armed with modern anti-tank weapons, air defense systems and missiles and receiving support from the Iran-led Axis of Resistance.“Israel, as long as they are managed with Netanyahu and their hawkish closed group - they are not going to sit down for peace talks at all. What they have in mind is that their political stability and their political terms, their political survival simply sits on the war itself. Because imagine, even before October 7, there were huge demonstrations against Netanyahu to force him to resign. And six months after October 7th, there were again demonstrations against Netanyahu even though the war was started,” Yolcu recalled.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/four-in-five-of-gazas-mosques-all-three-churches-devastated-in-year-long-israeli-bombing-campaign-1120442861.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/america-is-partner-and-financier-of-israels-crimes--houthi-leader-1120447430.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/us-offers-israel-compensation-for-avoiding-attacks-on-some-iranian-targets---reports-1120450251.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/netanyahu-vows-to-defeat-iranian-proxies-without-help-of-nations-mulling-arms-embargo-1120436516.html

israel

iran

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will israel-hamas war escalate, why is israel hamas war different, how does israel-hamas war compare to other arab-israel wars