Why West Keeps Quiet as Masked Thugs Seize Christian Cathedral in Ukraine?

Sputnik International

The violent seizure of Archangel Michael’s Cathedral in the Ukrainian city of Cherkassy by a group of masked thugs during a liturgy “can be seen as a severe violation of religious freedom and human rights,” says Dr. Marco Marsili, Researcher at Cà Foscari University of Venice and at the Research Center of the Institute of Political Studies at Portuguese Catholic University.

The violent seizure of Archangel Michael’s Cathedral in the Ukrainian city of Cherkassy by a group of masked thugs during a liturgy “can be seen as a severe violation of religious freedom and human rights,” says Dr. Marco Marsili, Researcher at Cà Foscari University of Venice and at the Research Center of the Institute of Political Studies at Portuguese Catholic University.Russia’s expulsion from the Council of Europe in 2022 also means that “religious communities connected to the Moscow Patriarchate may now be perceived as being outside the direct protection of European human rights mechanisms, further complicating the response of EU institutions,” Dr. Marsili says.Pastor Mark Burns, personal friend of Donald Trump and former member of The White House evangelical council, has also condemned the attack on the cathedral, insisting that it “should be categorized at the highest level of terrorism and should be disposed of quickly.”Pastor Burns also has slams the current US leadership over an apparent lack of response to this attack on the faithful, insisting that the Biden-Harris administration has “very low regards to people of faith in America, in the world.”

