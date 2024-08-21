https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/ukraines-bill-outlawing-canonical-orthodox-church-fits-wests-globalist-agenda---psyop-veteran-1119857967.html

Ukraine’s Bill Outlawing Canonical Orthodox Church Fits West’s Globalist Agenda - Psyop Veteran

Ukraine’s Bill Outlawing Canonical Orthodox Church Fits West’s Globalist Agenda - Psyop Veteran

The Kiev regime's newly-adopted bill banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) conforms with the "globalist agenda" pursued by the West, ex-US Army psychological warfare officer Scott Bennett told Sputnik.

The Kiev regime's newly-adopted bill banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) conforms with the "globalist agenda" pursued by the West, ex-US Army psychological warfare officer Scott Bennett told Sputnik.This strategy involves outlawing religious institutions to prevent individuals from engaging in religious worship and specifically targeting churches, according to the former analyst from the State Department's counterterrorism division.After such a “devastatingly stupid” move to reject its Orthodox Christian heritage, there is a great probability that Ukraine will “descend into complete moral disintegration, madness and immorality,” according to the psyop veteran. The only way for the country to avoid such a disastrous scenario would be to “build a political-social-military momentum to push out of Ukraine this NATO-led... impregnation of religious death into the society,” he maintained.The law’s passage confirms the “absolute corruption of the Ukrainian parliament,” he said, recalling that Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidential term expired in May and so he can no longer ratify acts of parliament.

