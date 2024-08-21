https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/ukraines-bill-outlawing-canonical-orthodox-church-fits-wests-globalist-agenda---psyop-veteran-1119857967.html
Ukraine’s Bill Outlawing Canonical Orthodox Church Fits West’s Globalist Agenda - Psyop Veteran
Ukraine’s Bill Outlawing Canonical Orthodox Church Fits West’s Globalist Agenda - Psyop Veteran
Sputnik International
The Kiev regime's newly-adopted bill banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) conforms with the "globalist agenda" pursued by the West, ex-US Army psychological warfare officer Scott Bennett told Sputnik.
2024-08-21T13:03+0000
2024-08-21T13:03+0000
2024-08-21T13:03+0000
analysis
ukraine
ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)
verkhovna rada
scott bennett
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119858150_0:168:3045:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_f0ebe33cedfce2f7e33bd530d6838494.jpg
The Kiev regime's newly-adopted bill banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) conforms with the "globalist agenda" pursued by the West, ex-US Army psychological warfare officer Scott Bennett told Sputnik.This strategy involves outlawing religious institutions to prevent individuals from engaging in religious worship and specifically targeting churches, according to the former analyst from the State Department's counterterrorism division.After such a “devastatingly stupid” move to reject its Orthodox Christian heritage, there is a great probability that Ukraine will “descend into complete moral disintegration, madness and immorality,” according to the psyop veteran. The only way for the country to avoid such a disastrous scenario would be to “build a political-social-military momentum to push out of Ukraine this NATO-led... impregnation of religious death into the society,” he maintained.The law’s passage confirms the “absolute corruption of the Ukrainian parliament,” he said, recalling that Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidential term expired in May and so he can no longer ratify acts of parliament.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/priest-on-ukraine-destroying-orthodox-kiev-chapel-scary-to-even-think-of-retribution-1118549447.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119858150_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00cd036f5b555bcac0f632457199677e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
bill banning the canonical ukrainian orthodox church, ukraine has outlawed uoc, why did ukraine ban uoc, what church is active in ukraine, ukrainian church, ukraine destroying orthodox kiev chapel, ukrainian church persecution, kiev destroys churches, attacks on ukrainian churches
bill banning the canonical ukrainian orthodox church, ukraine has outlawed uoc, why did ukraine ban uoc, what church is active in ukraine, ukrainian church, ukraine destroying orthodox kiev chapel, ukrainian church persecution, kiev destroys churches, attacks on ukrainian churches
Ukraine’s Bill Outlawing Canonical Orthodox Church Fits West’s Globalist Agenda - Psyop Veteran
The Verkhovna Rada parliament of Ukraine has adopted in the final reading a bill that allows the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to be banned in the country.
The Kiev regime's newly-adopted bill banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
(UOC) conforms with the "globalist agenda" pursued by the West, ex-US Army psychological warfare officer Scott Bennett told Sputnik.
“The globalist EU, American agenda has always been to establish an atheistic government in Ukraine, and this is one of their strategies for doing so,” he emphasized.
This strategy involves outlawing religious institutions to prevent individuals from engaging in religious worship and specifically targeting churches
, according to the former analyst from the State Department's counterterrorism division.
“The Ukrainian leadership is using the tactic of a political witch-hunt and attempting to brand religious orthodoxy as somehow a Russian intelligence secret military operation,” he added.
On August 20, the Verkhovna Rada approved the final reading of a bill that bans the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) nationwide. The bill garnered 265 votes in favor, surpassing the 226 votes needed for passage. The law is scheduled to take effect in 30 days.
After such a “devastatingly stupid” move to reject its Orthodox Christian heritage, there is a great probability that Ukraine will “descend into complete moral disintegration, madness and immorality,” according to the psyop veteran. The only way for the country to avoid such a disastrous scenario would be to “build a political-social-military momentum to push out of Ukraine this NATO-led... impregnation of religious death into the society,” he maintained.
The law’s passage confirms the “absolute corruption of the Ukrainian parliament,” he said, recalling that Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidential term expired in May and so he can no longer ratify acts of parliament.
In closing, Ukraine adopting a bill outlawing the Ukrainian orthodox church opens the door for Russia to be the religious salvation-defender… and redefine Russia as country that is rising up to preserve the Ukrainian peoples right to worship God in the orthodox religious manner they have been practicing for hundreds of years," Scott Bennet concluded.