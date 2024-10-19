https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/brics-summit-in-russia-to-determine-future-course-of-history---house-speaker-1120600951.html

BRICS Summit in Russia to Determine Future Course of History - House Speaker

The upcoming BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan will determine the future course of history and will overshadow the upcoming US presidential election in the list of significant events in 2024, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Saturday.

She added that the world had seriously changed. The official added that the upcoming three days of the BRICS summit would have a "key impact" on the future of humanity, and not the results of the vote in the United States. The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22-24. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

