BRICS Summit in Russia to Determine Future Course of History - House Speaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The upcoming BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan will determine the future course of history and will overshadow the upcoming US presidential election in the list of significant events in 2024, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Saturday.
She added that the world had seriously changed.
"The world has seriously changed. The upcoming presidential election in the United States will not be the most significant event of the year for the world community and the one determining the future course of history. No matter how much Washington would like it. Such an event will be the BRICS summit. This is a reflection of objective and irreversible processes," Matvienko said on Telegram.
The official added that the upcoming three days of the BRICS summit would have a "key impact" on the future of humanity, and not the results of the vote in the United States.
"Truly responsible politicians in sovereign states understand it. A vivid proof is the level of representation at the summit and the constant increase in the number of applications to join the bloc. I am sure that all continents will follow the news from Russia. And rightly so," Matvienko said.
The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.