Israel May Use Hamas Leader's Body as 'Bargaining Chip' to Return Hostages - Reports

Israel May Use Hamas Leader's Body as 'Bargaining Chip' to Return Hostages - Reports

Israel might use the body of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Palestinian movement Hamas, as a "bargaining chip" to negotiate the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, CNN reported on Saturday, citing Israeli sources.

2024-10-19T22:24+0000

2024-10-19T22:24+0000

2024-10-19T22:24+0000

world

yahya sinwar

middle east

israel

gaza strip

hamas

"If Hamas wants to swap his remains for Israelis, dead or alive, then fine," an Israeli diplomatic source told the broadcaster. A hostage exchange is likely the only way to return Sinwar's remains to Gaza, the source said. The Israeli military has said that it eliminated Sinwar in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Hamas confirmed Sinwar's death.

israel

gaza strip

