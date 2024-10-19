International
Julian Assange's Father Arrives in Moscow
Israel May Use Hamas Leader's Body as 'Bargaining Chip' to Return Hostages - Reports
Israel might use the body of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Palestinian movement Hamas, as a "bargaining chip" to negotiate the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, CNN reported on Saturday, citing Israeli sources.
"If Hamas wants to swap his remains for Israelis, dead or alive, then fine," an Israeli diplomatic source told the broadcaster. A hostage exchange is likely the only way to return Sinwar's remains to Gaza, the source said. The Israeli military has said that it eliminated Sinwar in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Hamas confirmed Sinwar's death.
"If Hamas wants to swap his remains for Israelis, dead or alive, then fine," an Israeli diplomatic source told the broadcaster.
A hostage exchange is likely the only way to return Sinwar's remains to Gaza, the source said.
Hamas Leader Engaged in Fighting in Rafah for 18 Days Before His Death - Reports
The Israeli military has said that it eliminated Sinwar in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Hamas confirmed Sinwar's death.
