https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/israel-may-use-hamas-leaders-body-as-bargaining-chip-to-return-hostages---reports-1120603535.html
Israel May Use Hamas Leader's Body as 'Bargaining Chip' to Return Hostages - Reports
Israel May Use Hamas Leader's Body as 'Bargaining Chip' to Return Hostages - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel might use the body of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Palestinian movement Hamas, as a "bargaining chip" to negotiate the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, CNN reported on Saturday, citing Israeli sources.
2024-10-19T22:24+0000
2024-10-19T22:24+0000
2024-10-19T22:24+0000
world
yahya sinwar
middle east
israel
gaza strip
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0afe40d4638eabd1e8724ad94c84de.jpg
"If Hamas wants to swap his remains for Israelis, dead or alive, then fine," an Israeli diplomatic source told the broadcaster. A hostage exchange is likely the only way to return Sinwar's remains to Gaza, the source said. The Israeli military has said that it eliminated Sinwar in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Hamas confirmed Sinwar's death.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/hamas-leader-engaged-in-fighting-in-rafah-for-18-days-before-his-death---reports-1120603077.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c45b5b436bcd4d532132524fec2ff464.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hamas, yahya sinwar, israel, gaza strip, middle east crisis, israeli hostages
hamas, yahya sinwar, israel, gaza strip, middle east crisis, israeli hostages
Israel May Use Hamas Leader's Body as 'Bargaining Chip' to Return Hostages - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel might use the body of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Palestinian movement Hamas, as a "bargaining chip" to negotiate the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, CNN reported on Saturday, citing Israeli sources.
"If Hamas wants to swap his remains for Israelis, dead or alive, then fine," an Israeli diplomatic source told the broadcaster.
A hostage exchange is likely the only way to return Sinwar's remains to Gaza, the source said.
The Israeli military has said that it eliminated Sinwar in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Hamas confirmed Sinwar's death.