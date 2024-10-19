https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/hamas-leader-engaged-in-fighting-in-rafah-for-18-days-before-his-death---reports-1120603077.html

Hamas Leader Engaged in Fighting in Rafah for 18 Days Before His Death - Reports

Hamas Leader Engaged in Fighting in Rafah for 18 Days Before His Death - Reports

Sputnik International

The leader of Palestinian movement Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, had reportedly been fighting against the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip for 18 days before his death as he did not want to stay out of the battlefield.

2024-10-19T17:55+0000

2024-10-19T17:55+0000

2024-10-19T17:55+0000

world

yahya sinwar

ismail haniyeh

khaled meshaal

rafah

israel

gaza strip

hamas

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/13/1120603063_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e93667c1d9959ec69475c6b290c085fb.jpg

Sinwar was advised to avoid hostilities after he headed the movement's political office in August replacing assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the source said. The source also expressed opinion that Sinwar was alone at the moment of his death, as other Hamas fighters sought to divert the Israeli military in another direction. He intentionally covered his face when filmed by a drone to avoid artificial intelligence recognition, the source was cited as saying by the newspaper. Hamas is reportedly preparing a roadmap for actions following Sinwar's death. "The Shura Council could choose either [Hamas' acting head] Khaled Meshaal or [deputy head of political office] Khalil al-Hayya as successor. The second option: a special committee will take over the leadership of the movement until the end of the war. Third option: we will choose a leader, but we will not disclose his name," the source told the newspaper. The Israeli military has said that it eliminated Sinwar in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Hamas confirmed Sinwar's death.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/sinwars-death-weakens-hamas-but-not-enough-to-stop-palestinian-resistance-to-israeli-occupation-1120596779.html

rafah

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hamas, yahya sinwar, gaza strip, israel, idf, israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel tensions, gaza strip war