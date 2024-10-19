https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/north-korea-to-consider-repeated-intrusion-by-south-korean-drone-a-declaration-of-war-1120598311.html
North Korea to Consider Repeated Intrusion by South Korean Drone a Declaration of War
North Korea to Consider Repeated Intrusion by South Korean Drone a Declaration of War
A South Korean drone was found in one of the districts of Pyongyang, and the Defense Ministry of North Korea said a repeated intrusion by South Korean military assets will be considered a declaration of war and will lead to retaliatory strikes, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Recently, the Korean Peninsula saw another round of escalation, with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) ratcheting up deployment of artillery units along the border. North Korean leaders explained that the move was due to South Korea launching drones with anti-North Korean propaganda over Pyongyang. According to the DPRK Defense Ministry, the wreckage of a South Korean drone was found in Pyongyang on October 13.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) A South Korean drone was found in one of the districts of Pyongyang, and the Defense Ministry of North Korea has said a repeated intrusion by South Korean military assets will be considered a declaration of war and lead to retaliatory strikes, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Recently, the Korean Peninsula saw another round of escalation
, with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) ratcheting up deployment of artillery units along the border. North Korean leaders explained that the move was due to South Korea launching drones with anti-North Korean propaganda over Pyongyang.
According to the DPRK Defense Ministry, the wreckage of a South Korean drone was found in Pyongyang on October 13.