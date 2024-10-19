International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/north-korea-to-consider-repeated-intrusion-by-south-korean-drone-a-declaration-of-war-1120598311.html
North Korea to Consider Repeated Intrusion by South Korean Drone a Declaration of War
North Korea to Consider Repeated Intrusion by South Korean Drone a Declaration of War
Sputnik International
A South Korean drone was found in one of the districts of Pyongyang, and the Defense Ministry of North Korea said a repeated intrusion by South Korean military assets will be considered a declaration of war and will lead to retaliatory strikes, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
2024-10-19T05:25+0000
2024-10-19T05:44+0000
asia
north korea
south korea
asian version of nato
korean central news agency (kcna)
pyongyang
koreas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118068880_0:46:904:555_1920x0_80_0_0_b769a827db30c580e956862f9280ea3d.jpg
Recently, the Korean Peninsula saw another round of escalation, with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) ratcheting up deployment of artillery units along the border. North Korean leaders explained that the move was due to South Korea launching drones with anti-North Korean propaganda over Pyongyang.According to the DPRK Defense Ministry, the wreckage of a South Korean drone was found in Pyongyang on October 13.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/north-korea-to-use-all-weapons-including-nuclear-if-south-korea-us-endanger-its-sovereignty-1120409432.html
north korea
south korea
pyongyang
koreas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118068880_52:0:852:600_1920x0_80_0_0_2aeef9d4baf5bcba654d4e028e6662df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
asian version of nato, asian nato, korean peninsula tensions, korean peninsula escalation, korean tensions, north korea south conflict, korean drones, pyongyang drones
asian version of nato, asian nato, korean peninsula tensions, korean peninsula escalation, korean tensions, north korea south conflict, korean drones, pyongyang drones

North Korea to Consider Repeated Intrusion by South Korean Drone a Declaration of War

05:25 GMT 19.10.2024 (Updated: 05:44 GMT 19.10.2024)
© Photo : KCNANorth Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack.
North Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2024
© Photo : KCNA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) A South Korean drone was found in one of the districts of Pyongyang, and the Defense Ministry of North Korea has said a repeated intrusion by South Korean military assets will be considered a declaration of war and lead to retaliatory strikes, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Recently, the Korean Peninsula saw another round of escalation, with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) ratcheting up deployment of artillery units along the border. North Korean leaders explained that the move was due to South Korea launching drones with anti-North Korean propaganda over Pyongyang.
North Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2024
Asia
North Korea to Use 'All Weapons, Including Nuclear', if South Korea, US Endanger Its Sovereignty
4 October, 05:46 GMT
According to the DPRK Defense Ministry, the wreckage of a South Korean drone was found in Pyongyang on October 13.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала