Zoryanoye is a village located two kilometers southeast of Gornyak. Its liberation opens the way to the outskirts of Gornyak itself — a town with a population of about 10,500 people, located 17 kilometers northeast of Kurakhovo and 11 kilometers southeast of Selidovo.

An important railway line, which supplies a significant portion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donbass, passes through Gornyak. Additionally, the town hosts several large mines. Its liberation would deal a serious blow to Ukraine’s coal industry.