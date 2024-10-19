International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/russian-forces-liberate-zoryane-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1120598883.html
Russian Forces Liberate Zoryanoye Settlement in Donetsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Zoryanoye Settlement in Donetsk Region
Sputnik International
Units of the Yug Battlegroup have taken control of the settlement of Zoryanoye in the DPR, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
2024-10-19T09:35+0000
2024-10-19T10:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian ministry of defense
donetsk
russia
ukraine
russian armed forces
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111456918_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76ffdd4274b6171bdaef450736ec094a.jpg
Units of the Yug Battlegroup have taken control of the settlement of Zoryanoye in the DPR, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense."As a result of the successful actions of the units of the Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Zoryanoye in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry's report stated..Furthermore, tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have targeted fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as airfields, the ministry's report stated. Strikes were also carried out on concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 138 areas.Other Developments
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russian-forces-liberate-levadnoye-in-zaporozhye-region-1120543805.html
donetsk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111456918_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1235f6c3bd88987d6d01212b12b47dbb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation in ukraine, donetsk, donbas, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine
russian special military operation in ukraine, donetsk, donbas, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine

Russian Forces Liberate Zoryanoye Settlement in Donetsk Region

09:35 GMT 19.10.2024 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 19.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman is seen in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location.
A Russian serviceman is seen in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Yug Battlegroup repelled two attacks and destroyed an ammunition depot, causing Ukrainian forces to lose up to 830 soldiers. The strikes targeted Ukrainian brigades near Kostiantinovka, Kurakhovo, Nikiforovka, and Zvanovka. Two vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were also destroyed.
Units of the Yug Battlegroup have taken control of the settlement of Zoryanoye in the DPR, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"As a result of the successful actions of the units of the Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Zoryanoye in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry's report stated..

Zoryanoye is a village located two kilometers southeast of Gornyak. Its liberation opens the way to the outskirts of Gornyak itself — a town with a population of about 10,500 people, located 17 kilometers northeast of Kurakhovo and 11 kilometers southeast of Selidovo.

An important railway line, which supplies a significant portion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donbass, passes through Gornyak. Additionally, the town hosts several large mines. Its liberation would deal a serious blow to Ukraine’s coal industry.

Furthermore, tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have targeted fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as airfields, the ministry's report stated. Strikes were also carried out on concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 138 areas.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Levadnoye in Zaporozhye Region
14 October, 09:37 GMT

Other Developments

Battlegroup Tsentr: Repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks. Ukrainian losses: up to 460 personnel, a Grad rocket system. Struck Ukrainian brigades in Sukhaya Balka, Krasnoarmeysk, Vozdvizhenka, and more. Destroyed an ammunition depot and multiple artillery units.
Battlegroup Sever: Ukrainian losses: up to 55 personnel. Struck Ukrainian formations in Volchansk and Liptsy, Kharkov region. Destroyed an ammunition depot.
Battlegroup Vostok: Eliminated up to 115 Ukrainian personnel. Improved tactical position in Dobrovolye and Shakhtyorsk. Destroyed US, French, and Ukrainian self-propelled artillery units.
Battlegroup Zapad: Repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks. Over 350 Ukrainian personnel eliminated. Struck Ukrainian brigades in Novolyubovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, and Grigorovka. Destroyed multiple artillery units and an electronic warfare station.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала