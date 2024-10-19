Russian Forces Liberate Zoryanoye Settlement in Donetsk Region
09:35 GMT 19.10.2024 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 19.10.2024)
The Yug Battlegroup repelled two attacks and destroyed an ammunition depot, causing Ukrainian forces to lose up to 830 soldiers. The strikes targeted Ukrainian brigades near Kostiantinovka, Kurakhovo, Nikiforovka, and Zvanovka. Two vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were also destroyed.
Units of the Yug Battlegroup have taken control of the settlement of Zoryanoye in the DPR, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"As a result of the successful actions of the units of the Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Zoryanoye in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry's report stated..
Zoryanoye is a village located two kilometers southeast of Gornyak. Its liberation opens the way to the outskirts of Gornyak itself — a town with a population of about 10,500 people, located 17 kilometers northeast of Kurakhovo and 11 kilometers southeast of Selidovo.
An important railway line, which supplies a significant portion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donbass, passes through Gornyak. Additionally, the town hosts several large mines. Its liberation would deal a serious blow to Ukraine’s coal industry.
Furthermore, tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have targeted fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as airfields, the ministry's report stated. Strikes were also carried out on concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 138 areas.
Other Developments
Battlegroup Tsentr: Repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks. Ukrainian losses: up to 460 personnel, a Grad rocket system. Struck Ukrainian brigades in Sukhaya Balka, Krasnoarmeysk, Vozdvizhenka, and more. Destroyed an ammunition depot and multiple artillery units.
Battlegroup Sever: Ukrainian losses: up to 55 personnel. Struck Ukrainian formations in Volchansk and Liptsy, Kharkov region. Destroyed an ammunition depot.
Battlegroup Vostok: Eliminated up to 115 Ukrainian personnel. Improved tactical position in Dobrovolye and Shakhtyorsk. Destroyed US, French, and Ukrainian self-propelled artillery units.
Battlegroup Zapad: Repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks. Over 350 Ukrainian personnel eliminated. Struck Ukrainian brigades in Novolyubovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, and Grigorovka. Destroyed multiple artillery units and an electronic warfare station.