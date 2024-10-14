https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russian-forces-liberate-levadnoye-in-zaporozhye-region-1120543805.html

Russian Forces Liberate Levadnoye in Zaporozhye Region

Units of Battlegroup Vostok have liberated the settlement of Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye region, eliminating up to 120 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Units of Battlegroup Vostok have liberated the settlement of Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye region, eliminating up to 120 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry reported."Units of the Vostok Battlegroup the village of Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye region and secured more advantageous positions," the report said.In addition, Vostok fighters inflicted losses on Ukrainian personnel and equipment from the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade, and the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Dobrovolye in the DPR and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye region.Ukrainian losses over the past day amounted to:Other Developments:Battlegroup Tsentr repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks, inflicting losses of up to 465 soldiers and a Kirpi armored vehicle. The group also targeted Ukrainian forces from various brigades in multiple locations, including Rodinskoye, Kurakhovka, and Mirolyubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.Battlegroup Sever struck Ukrainian positions near Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov region, destroying an ammunition depot. Ukrainian losses totaled up to 45 soldiers, a combat armored vehicle, and two vehicles.Battlegroup Yug advanced deeper into Ukrainian defenses, repelling three counterattacks and causing losses of up to 620 Ukrainian soldiers. They destroyed several pieces of equipment, including US-made M777 howitzers and M119 guns, along with three ammunition depots.Battlegroup Zapad inflicted losses on seven Ukrainian brigades and repelled two counterattacks in the Kharkov region, with Ukrainian losses reaching up to 490 soldiers. They also destroyed two armored vehicles, including a US-made M113, and several pieces of artillery.Battlegroup Dnepr saw Ukrainian forces lose up to 25 soldiers, four vehicles, and an ammunition depot during engagements with Russian forces near Stepnoye in Zaporozhye and Dneprovskoye in the Kherson region.

