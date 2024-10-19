International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Establish Control Over Islands in Dnepr River Delta - Region Governor
Russian Troops Establish Control Over Islands in Dnepr River Delta - Region Governor
Sputnik International
Russian troops have driven the Ukrainian armed forces from the island zone of the Dnepr River delta in the Kherson Region, establishing direct control over large islands and fire control over small ones, regional governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.
"In the battle for the islands, our warriors are winning. The enemy is driven from the islands, the larger ones are under our direct control, while the smaller ones are under fire control," Saldo said. At the same time, Ukrainian saboteurs continue to attempt risky raids in "rubber boats" to cross the Dnepr River and reach the left bank, he added. The Kherson Region is located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr River, washed by the Azov and Black seas. The region reunited with Russia after a referendum in September 2022, amid Moscow's special military operation Now 75% of the Kherson Region is under Russian control, while part on the right bank of the Dnepr, including the city of Kherson, is occupied by Ukrainian troops.
Russian Troops Establish Control Over Islands in Dnepr River Delta - Region Governor

13:36 GMT 19.10.2024
Subscribe
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Russian troops have driven the Ukrainian armed forces from the island zone of the Dnepr River delta in the Kherson Region, establishing direct control over large islands and fire control over small ones, regional governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.
"In the battle for the islands, our warriors are winning. The enemy is driven from the islands, the larger ones are under our direct control, while the smaller ones are under fire control," Saldo said.
At the same time, Ukrainian saboteurs continue to attempt risky raids in "rubber boats" to cross the Dnepr River and reach the left bank, he added.

"Most of them [attempts] end in the saboteurs' death. Our artillery hits the boats afloat, only a few manage to escape with nothing," the governor said.

The Kherson Region is located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr River, washed by the Azov and Black seas. The region reunited with Russia after a referendum in September 2022, amid Moscow's special military operation Now 75% of the Kherson Region is under Russian control, while part on the right bank of the Dnepr, including the city of Kherson, is occupied by Ukrainian troops.
