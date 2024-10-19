https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/sorry-mulder-pentagon-says-there-is-no-hard-evidence-of-aliens-visiting-earth-1120601386.html
Sorry, Mulder: Pentagon Says There is No Hard Evidence of Aliens Visiting Earth
Sorry, Mulder: Pentagon Says There is No Hard Evidence of Aliens Visiting Earth
Sputnik International
After years of speculation, alleged sightings, hoaxes and conspiracy theories, the US military has finally set the record straight on claims that extraterrestrial spacecraft could have visited our planet.
2024-10-19T13:41+0000
2024-10-19T13:41+0000
2024-10-19T13:41+0000
world
us
pentagon
all-domain anomaly resolution office (aaro)
ufo
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083006318_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fa91acb09b1661ed30308c8d110dd9f6.jpg
Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Patrick Ryder this week made it clear exactly what the US military reportedly knows about aliens' alleged visits to Earth."The truth is out there, Jeff, and the truth is we have no evidence to indicate extraterrestrial life has visited the planet," he told Task and Purpose reporter Jeff Schogol during a press event on Thursday, when the latter asked him what the Pentagon knows about aliens and UFOs.Ryder’s revelations can hardly be considered a novelty as the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), set up specifically to investigate UFOs (or UAPs as they are often referred to today) and other inexplicable phenomena, said as much in a report released back in March.“To date, AARO has found no verifiable evidence for claims that the US government and private companies have access to or have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology,” Maj. Gen. Ryder said in a statement issued on March 8. “Also, AARO has found no evidence that any US government investigation, academic-sponsored research, or official review panel has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology.”Ryder also pointed out at the time that “all investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/ufo-hunting-sensors-tested-by-pentagon-department-1117233953.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083006318_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_5606dd63ae2434272d6c72ed0ad4052f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ufo sightings, uap, alien sightings, us military ufo
ufo sightings, uap, alien sightings, us military ufo
Sorry, Mulder: Pentagon Says There is No Hard Evidence of Aliens Visiting Earth
After years of speculation, alleged sightings, hoaxes and conspiracy theories, the US military has finally set the record straight on claims that extraterrestrial spacecraft could have visited our planet.
Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Patrick Ryder this week made it clear exactly what the US military reportedly knows about aliens' alleged visits to Earth.
"The truth is out there, Jeff, and the truth is we have no evidence to indicate extraterrestrial life has visited the planet," he told Task and Purpose reporter Jeff Schogol during a press event on Thursday, when the latter asked him what the Pentagon knows about aliens and UFOs.
Ryder’s revelations can hardly be considered a novelty as the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), set up specifically to investigate UFOs (or UAPs as they are often referred to today) and other inexplicable phenomena, said as much in a report released back in March.
“To date, AARO has found no verifiable evidence for claims that the US government and private companies have access to or have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology,” Maj. Gen. Ryder said in a statement issued on March 8. “Also, AARO has found no evidence that any US government investigation, academic-sponsored research, or official review panel has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology.”
Ryder also pointed out at the time that “all investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification.”