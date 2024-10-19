https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/us-russia-trade-expected-to-fall-to-lowest-level-since-1992-amid-bidens-presidency-1120600288.html

US-Russia Trade Expected to Fall to Lowest Level Since 1992 Amid Biden's Presidency

The trade between Russia and the United States is expected to decline to $3.7 billion by the end of this year, the lowest level since 1992, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data of the US statistical service.

Russian exports to the US from January to August amounted to $2.26 billion, down from $3.4 billion the previous year. Based on current trends, annual shipments may reach approximately $3.12 billion, which would be a third lower than previous year's volumes and the lowest level since 1993. Meanwhile, US business sales to Russia fell by 16% over eight months, totaling $334 million. For the year, they are expected to reach a record low of $539.3 million, down by 10% compared to 2023, according to Sputnik's calculations. During Joe Biden's presidency, trade between the two countries has decreased sixfold. In 2020, the last year of Donald Trump's term, trade was at $21.8 billion. This figure was slightly lower in 2016 under Barack Obama, who initiated the first wave of sanctions against Russia, at $20.4 billion.

