US, UK Aircraft Launch New Strikes on Hodeidah in Western Yemen - Source

US and UK aircraft carried out two strikes on the province of Hodeidah in western Yemen, a source in the local government told Sputnik on Friday evening.

"American and British fighter jets carried out two raids on Ansar Allah movement facilities in the Ras Issa area of ​​the Al-Salif district in the province of Hodeidah in western Yemen," the source said.Earlier, the Houthis (Ansar Allah movement), who control much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, have expressed their support for Palestine and declared their intention to attack Israeli-linked vessels. The movement has also stated that it does not interfere with the freedom of navigation in the region and does not target vessels of other nations.

