International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/us-uk-aircraft-launch-new-strikes-on-hodeidah-in-western-yemen---source-1120601082.html
US, UK Aircraft Launch New Strikes on Hodeidah in Western Yemen - Source
US, UK Aircraft Launch New Strikes on Hodeidah in Western Yemen - Source
Sputnik International
US and UK aircraft carried out two strikes on the province of Hodeidah in western Yemen, a source in the local government told Sputnik on Friday evening.
2024-10-19T13:09+0000
2024-10-19T13:09+0000
world
yemen
ansar allah
united kingdom (uk)
hodeidah
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116654222_0:170:3072:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf79ef6e44f7fc44fae33ecce07101f.jpg
"American and British fighter jets carried out two raids on Ansar Allah movement facilities in the Ras Issa area of ​​the Al-Salif district in the province of Hodeidah in western Yemen," the source said.Earlier, the Houthis (Ansar Allah movement), who control much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, have expressed their support for Palestine and declared their intention to attack Israeli-linked vessels. The movement has also stated that it does not interfere with the freedom of navigation in the region and does not target vessels of other nations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/what-we-know-about-the-houthi-missile-that-just-targeted-israel-1120469597.html
yemen
united kingdom (uk)
hodeidah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116654222_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1da4a7beb5a207aa3967a72d4c071e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mideast crisis, middle east, mideast conflict, houthi conflict, ansar allah conflict, middle east on fire, mideast war, mideast escalation
mideast crisis, middle east, mideast conflict, houthi conflict, ansar allah conflict, middle east on fire, mideast war, mideast escalation

US, UK Aircraft Launch New Strikes on Hodeidah in Western Yemen - Source

13:09 GMT 19.10.2024
© AP Photo / Marko DrobnjakovicA U.S. Navy fighter jet is about to land on the flight deck of USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015
A U.S. Navy fighter jet is about to land on the flight deck of USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2024
© AP Photo / Marko Drobnjakovic
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - US and UK aircraft carried out two strikes on the province of Hodeidah in western Yemen, a source in the local government told Sputnik on Friday evening.
"American and British fighter jets carried out two raids on Ansar Allah movement facilities in the Ras Issa area of ​​the Al-Salif district in the province of Hodeidah in western Yemen," the source said.
Houthi Zulfiqar missile launched toward Israel. Photo released by the militia's media office. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2024
Military
What We Know About the Houthi Missile That Just Targeted Israel
8 October, 11:29 GMT
Earlier, the Houthis (Ansar Allah movement), who control much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, have expressed their support for Palestine and declared their intention to attack Israeli-linked vessels. The movement has also stated that it does not interfere with the freedom of navigation in the region and does not target vessels of other nations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала