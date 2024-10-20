https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/a-feast-not-just-for-the-eyes-which-tatar-delicacies-will-brics-summit-guests-dine-on-1120613463.html

A Feast Not Just For the Eyes: Which Tatar Delicacies Will BRICS Summit Guests Dine On?

A Feast Not Just For the Eyes: Which Tatar Delicacies Will BRICS Summit Guests Dine On?

Sputnik International

The guests of the BRICS Summit slated to be held in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24 are in for quite a culinary treat.

2024-10-20T18:52+0000

2024-10-20T18:52+0000

2024-10-20T18:52+0000

beyond politics

2024 brics summit in russia's kazan

tatarstan

kazan

russia

food

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120613564_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc29c76346cc134c9aed123c847c9347.jpg

One of the venues the summit’s attendees are expected to visit is the Tugan Avylym restaurant-entertainment complex where a veritable feast will await them.Some of the delicacies the guests will be able to sample are Tatar pastries such as balish (stuffed with goose and beef), echpochmak (filled with meat, potatoes and onion) and kystyby (roasted flatbread filled with mashed potatoes or ragout).Other dishes from Tatar cuisine (Kazan is the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan region) that will be available are azu (meat stew), tokmach noodle soup and even barbecued horse meat cooked in accordance with a special recipe, said Radik Abdrakhmanov, vice-president of Tatarstan’s association of restaurateurs and hoteliers on cultural heritage development.“Of course, there are countries where people don’t eat horse meat. We keep it in mind,” he noted.Aside from dishes made from fresh fish (pike, Eurasian carp and sander) the guests will be able to enjoy traditional Tatar sweets such as chak-chak (deep-fried dough drenched in honey) and talkish kaleve (one of the most complex Tatar desserts made from flour, butter and honey).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/brics-summit-in-russia-to-determine-future-course-of-history---house-speaker-1120600951.html

tatarstan

kazan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics summit in kazan, tatar cuisine