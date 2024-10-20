https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/harris-slightly-ahead-of-trump-in-3-swing-states---poll-1120604711.html

Harris Slightly Ahead of Trump in 3 Swing States - Poll

Sputnik International

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is slightly ahead of her Republican rival, Donald Trump, in three of the seven swing states, two weeks before the election, according to a poll by the Bullfinch Group research agency released on Saturday.

In Michigan, 53% of the respondents said they would vote for Harris, while only 45% said they planned to vote for Trump. At the same time, in Wisconsin, Harris is ahead of Trump by 3 percentage points. In Pennsylvania, there is a tie, but if a third candidate is added to the list, then Harris is leading Trump within the margin of error. More detailed data is not provided. Swing, or battleground, states are those states that do not tend to consistently vote for candidates from either of the two parties - Republican or Democratic - and often decide the outcome of the presidential election. In 2024, these states are Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. The poll was conducted from October 11-17 among 1,800 registered voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The margin of error is 4 percentage points. The US presidential election will be held on November 5.

